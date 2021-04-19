Is Casualty a real hospital? Well, here's all you need to know about how the show is filmed.

Casualty is one of the BBC's longest running shows, first airing in 1986 with a whopping 35 seasons and counting. The medical drama explores the lives of those working in Holby City, a fictional NHS hospital in the South West of England. A spin-off series Holby City continues to be popular too, first airing in 1999 and seeing 22 seasons so far.

With the series still attracting fans of all ages, and giving us an intimate look inside Holby City Hospital, you may be wondering where they actually film the award-winning medical drama. Here's everything you need to know about how they film Casualty, and what it's like on set...

Is Casualty a real hospital?

No, Casualty is not filmed in a real hospital even though it looks convincing! The medical drama is shot at the BBC Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff, which is a custom built set created to look like an NHS hospital. The exterior shots we see throughout the programme are filmed in Cardiff and wider South Wales.

You can take a look behind the scenes in this official video from the BBC, which explores the dramatic helicopter crash featured in the 30th Anniversary Special of the series. Here, producers and stars weigh in on what it was like filming the scene.

Is Holby City filmed in the same place?

Holby City is actually filmed at BBC Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, which is also where EastEnders is filmed. Other shows filmed on this location include Mock the Week, Strictly Come Dancing and and Sky One's A League of their Own.

According to the official website, Elstree Studios helps to "create some of the UK’s best loved shows. Over many years we’ve built our experience and our reputation in compelling dramas, hit comedies, quiz shows, current affairs, Saturday night entertainment and live event broadcasting."