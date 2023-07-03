Is It Cake Too? cast: who's who in the hyper-realistic baking competition

Is It Cake Too? is the highly anticipated follow-up to the original Netflix baking series Is It Cake?, where bakers attempt to fool judges with their realistic-looking creations.

Announcing the sequel, Netflix teased: "A fresh batch of bakers who specialize in hyperrealistic bakes will be tasked once again to make the most unlikely objects out of cake.

"This time around, think baseball gloves, weekender bags, toilets, and even the Mona Lisa herself, with the hopes of deceiving a slew of seasoned chefs and celebrity guests."

There's everything to bake for, with a huge cash prize of $120,000 up for grabs. So who's in the running? Let's meet them...

Corterrius Allen

Corterrius, also known as DaCakeGoat on Instagram is from Mississippi. He is a senior in college who started his business while studying. Fans might also recognize him from Food Network's Halloween Wars, where he's previously showcased his skills.

Danya Smith

Danya hails from Richmond, Virginia and her cake business Layers Cake Studio focuses on lots of 1990s and retro-themed bakes. She studied sculptures at college and has turned that into a business where she forms some seriously realistic-looking cakes.

Elizabeth Rowe

Elizabeth is originally from England but now lives in Texas. She runs the luxury store The London Baker and specializes in creepy, spooky cakes like her signature horror clown. So she's perfect for Halloween or if you just have a penchant for the macabre!

Jarid Altmark

Jarid has been making cakes since he was 12 and was inspired by his grandmother. Based in South Florida, he founded Jarid’s Awesome Cakes in 2014, and both teaches and judges several professional sugar art competitions around the country. Outside of this, he's competed himself, winning several awards throughout his career.

Justin Salinas

Justin is a cake artist from Bakersfield, California, with more than 15 years of experience. He teaches cookie and cake decorating classes and posts recipes on his website, Cake It with Justin.

Kayla Giddings

Kayla is from Lafayette, Louisiana, and worked as a high school teacher before recently deciding to pursue her passion for baking full time. While she’s inly been making hyper-realistic cakes for around a year, she’s been baking and making cakes since she was 19. She’s been on five Food Network competitions, winning four times, and has judged cake competitions and taught cake classes across the country, so she knows her stuff!

Liz Marek

Liz is from Beaverton, Oregon, and is the creator of the Sugar Geek Show, an online cake decorating school. The award-winning baker also wrote a book on decorating hyperrealistic cakes.

Miko Kaw Hok Uy

New York–based Miko is heavily inspired by his Filipino background and a love of fine art when it comes to making his hyper-realistic creations. Delicate roses, sculptures and detailed painting are all part of his craft.

Pete Tidwell

Pete has won the Food Network's Cake Wars twice and is known for the creations that he’s made for companies in Utah, featuring everything from grills and chairs to monster trucks. He also hosts the Make More Dough Podcast.

Spirit Wallace

Spirit has made cakes for the likes of Diddy and DJ Khaled and has been dubbed a celebrity baker. But she maintains that she puts the same effort into each of her creations, emphasizing that everyone deserves to feel special. She draws inspiration from her own children, whom she treasures.