Is it Cake? — everything you need to know about the Netflix series

Is it Cake? is a scrumptious new competition series heading to Netflix, which is based on the internet trend of creating scarily realistic-looking bakes! In it, we'll see some talented bakers going head to head to try and win a cash prize which will go to the top 3 bakers.

The series is hosted by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day, who shared a first look at the series on his Instagram page and wrote: "This summer, I worked with the awesome folks behind Nailed It! and was introduced to the insane world of hyper-realistic cake creation and the mad geniuses that bake them.

"The result is a super fun show that does not take itself too seriously while having heart and a genuinely compelling premise. I assure you, you will look at a shoe and say: There is no way that shoe is a cake, and then it gets cut in half and it’s cake and you will question everything you know about reality."

Here's everything you need to know...

The new competition series arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 18, and it looks like the perfect light-hearted watch to ease you into the weekend!

How does it work?

Is it Cake? sees talented bakers tasked with creating a cake that looks like an everyday object such as a shoe, a beach ball or a cash register, and they then have to fool a panel of celebrities into thinking it's the real thing and not a hyper realistic cake.

Contestants will need to make their bakes look as realistic as possible in a bid to fool the panel, before Mikey cuts into each of them to reveal which are cakes and which are real objects!

The line-up of bakers for this series are Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss.

Is it a beach ball or a cake? (Image credit: Netflix)

Is it Cake? trailer

You can watch the trailer for Is it Cake? below which shows off some of the incredible creations that the contestants bake in a bid to fool everyone and win some big money.

There's eight-episodes in total but the trailer shows some great highlights for what to expect, including some thoughts from some of the contestants about their skills, careers and time on the series.

Baker Jonny Manganello said: "What I do is the weirdest thing in the world. Like, there are people saving lives and I am making cake look like other things!"