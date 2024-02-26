Is Trixie leaving Call The Midwife?

Call the Midwife season 13 has left fans in a panic after it looks like Helen George could be leaving her role as Trixie Aylward on the show.

Fans of the show will know that Trixie and Matthew (Olly Rix), who tied the knot at the end of Call the Midwife season 12, have hit a bump in their marriage after losing all their money.

The couple have faced financial misery recently when Matthew discovered Aylward Estates, the business he inherited from his late father, was in serious debt and he has since lost his income from the company as well as his place on the board.

At first, Matthew kept his money worries from his wife, pretending there was nothing wrong, while she was writing cheques for fancy news sofas and even a new car after passing her driving test.

However, the truth was revealed earlier in season 13 and the couple vowed to work through their troubles together. But sadly it seems they each had a different idea of how to make things better and their relationship has now well and truly hit the rocks.

Matthew and Trixie have been struggling recently. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Why did Matthew leave Call the Midwife?

The penultimate episode of the series saw Matthew going to see Sister Julienne and trying to convince her to sign a document transferring the ownership of Nonnatus House over to the Order before he was declared bankrupt and the decision was no longer his to make.

However, things got worse when a bailiff came to reclaim his car without his consent. As the man told Matthew that the car was the property of Aylward Estates and so therefore being reclaimed, Matthew and Trixie were left red-faced as everyone watched on.

Later Matthew remembered two warehouses he bought from a friend in New York under his name and not the Aylward Estate, leaving Trixie thrilled about the prospect of selling them and using the money to secure their future. However, Mattew told her that he wanted to go into partnership with his friend Chester, who lives in New York, and that they should see a return on his investment in five years.

But, things got worse when Matthew then announced he was going to New York to secure his investment and that he was taking Jonty with him. He asked Trixie to go as well, but it was all too much, too soon, and he left without her.

Matthew and Trixie parted on heartbreaking terms, but they both admitted that they still loved one another.

Matthew was devastated to learn his business was in financial ruin. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Will Trixie leave Call the Midwife?

While there was worry that Trixie could follow Matthew to New York for months or even years, it has been revealed that Helen George won't be leaving the series. Trixie is set to stay on the show despite Matthew's departure, which will be welcome news to fans.

Last year it was rumoured that Olly Rix would be leaving his role as Matthew Aylward, and while that rumour has now proved to be true it is worth mentioning that the door has also been left open for Matthew to return. Could there still be a chance we could see Olly Rix back on our screens in future series? We will have to wait and see.

The next episode of Call the Midwife season 13, which is the season finale, airs on Sunday, March 3 in the UK at 8pm on BBC One. All previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

In the US, season 13 will start on Sunday, March 17, 2024 on PBS.