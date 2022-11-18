ITVX vs BritBox: your questions about the two similar streaming services answered

ITV launched ITVX as its online streaming service, and it's a free, ad-supported site that lets you view loads of ITV-produced or distributed movies, TV shows and sports, as well as live TV.

While ITVX is free, you can choose to pay more for ITVX Premium, which removes the ads, adds exclusive content and, in an intriguing twist, lets you stream content from BritBox.

Sign up to ITVX Premium here (opens in new tab)

BritBox is a British-themed streaming service that includes content from BBC, ITV, Channels 4 and 5 and more — this includes what's on ITVX, but has more besides.

While ITVX Premium's BritBox is a nice little bonus, it has led to quite a bit of confusion, especially regarding the overlaps between the two services. So to stop you from scratching your head, and help you decide what to stream, we've written this explainer.

Do BritBox and ITVX Premium cost the same? Yes, they do indeed. Both BritBox and ITVX Premium cost £5.99 per month, though you can get an annual membership for £59.99, effectively giving you two free months. You can get a seven-day free trial for either service too, giving you 14 free days if you try both.

Is the entirety of BritBox on ITVX Premium? Yes in the UK. In the US BritBox has different shows available, depending on licensing deals, but for UK users yes the entirety of BritBox's UK library is on ITVX Premium, including all the shows, documentaries and movies. We have a full list of BritBox shows.

Can ITVX Premium subscribers access BritBox? Aaaand this is where it gets confusing... No. While the entirety of the BritBox UK library is on ITVX Premium, subscribers to the ITV service can't log on to BritBox itself. That means the app, or the website.

Can BritBox subscribers use ITVX Premium? Again, no. Sorry. If you're currently a subscriber to BritBox, you won't be able to use any of the ITVX Premium functions, or stream the exclusive shows. For you, nothing has really changed with the ITVX launch.

Will Britbox close down? Britbox has confirmed that it's not going anywhere, and the launch of ITVX won't affect operations. That's not a surprise, since Britbox is available in plenty of regions where ITVX isn't, and Americans are still going to need their fix of Midsomer Murders.