Jailbreak: Love on the Run — What happened to Vicky White?

What is sure to be one of the more chaotic tales of a workplace romance gone wrong comes Netflix’s Jailbreak: Love on the Run. The film is yet another Netflix true crime documentary that is likely to get subscribers talking, following in the footsteps of projects like The Girl in the Picture , Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal and Into the Fire.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run takes viewers back to the prisonbreak scandal of 2022. The small town of Florence, Alabama grabbed national headlines when Casey White, an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center serving 75 years for a series of violent crimes, escaped custody with the help of his "girlfriend," highly respected employee of the facility, Vicky White (no relation). After Vicky snuck him out of police custody, an 11-day manhunt kicked off that spread across state lines and ended in tragedy for one of these lovebirds and handcuffs for the other.

So what happened to Vicky White and Casey White? Let’s take a look.

What happened to Vicky White?

According to CNN , Vicky and Casey actually crossed paths back in October 2020 at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama. She was working as the assistant director of corrections there and he was transferred into the detention center from the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility as he waited to be arraigned for a 2015 murder he allegedly confessed to in 2020, but later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The charges have since been dropped.

He didn't stay long in Lauderdale as it was soon discovered he was planning to escape. The brief time together for Casey and Vicky was enough for her to remain in contact with him via phone for two years until he returned back to Lauderdale in February 2022 to face more hearings in regard to the 2015 charge.

On April 18, Vicky sold her home for well below market value and around that time, announced her plans to retire on April 29 after years of service at Lauderdale. Additionally, it was believed she withdrew money from a number of banks, purchased men's clothing from local stores and bought a 2007 Ford Edge allegedly under a fake name.

Around 9:30 am on April 29, Vicky reported for her last day at work and shared with a deputy that she was going to escort Casey to get a mental health evaluation in court, despite there being no evaluation or hearing scheduled for the day. Vicky instead led Casey in his jumpsuit and shackles to a patrol car and drove to a nearby shopping center where they left in her Ford Edge. Officials reported Vicky and Casey missing around 3:30 pm ET/PT.

In the days that followed, a warrant was issued for Vicky’s arrest as she was charged with "permitting or facilitating an escape in the first degree." After abandoning the Ford Edge in Williamson County, Tennessee, Vicky and Casey drove in a Ford F-150 to Evansville, Indiana. Vicky was subsequently charged with second-degree forgery and identity theft for using an alias to purchase the Ford Edge.

While in Evansville, Vicky and Casey abandoned the Ford F-150 and found a Cadillac to drive. By now, authorities were aware the two were driving a Cadillac and were monitoring them at a Motel 41. Then on May 9, police gave chase to Vicky and Casey in the Cadillac until one law enforcement officer rammed another car into their vehicle. By the time officers reached the Cadillac and opened the door, they found Vicky with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Indiana’s coroner's office confirmed she died of suicide.

What happened to Casey White?

When police approached the crashed Cadillac, Casey emphasized to authorities that he didn’t shoot Vicky, who he referred to as his "wife." (They weren’t believed to be married.) After police located four handguns and a semiautomatic rifle, Casey confirmed he and Vicky planned to have a shootout with law enforcement.

On May 10, Casey was escorted back to Alabama, and during an appearance at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, he was charged with escape in the first degree. He was later transferred back to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to another CNN report, Casey was sentenced to life in prison for his prison escape.

