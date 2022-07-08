The Girl in the Picture: Is it a true story? Who is Sharon Marshall? All your questions answered

The Girl in the Picture is a twisty-turny true crime documentary on Netflix about a woman who is found dying by the side of a road. But this is no clear-cut hit-and-run accident... soon the truth about the woman starts to unravel into a chilling mystery that no one could have ever predicted.

After the police identify 20-year-old Tonya Hughes following her death it soon transpires this is a haunting story about false identities, abuse, kidnap and murder... and, quite frankly, nothing can quite prepare you for what unfolds.

But what happened to Tonya Hughes? Who is Sharon Marshall? And how did she end up dying on the side of a road? Here are all your questions about The Girl in the Picture answered...

*WARNING — this article contains references to sexual abuse that readers may find upsetting*

Sharon Marshall as a child, or Suzanne Marie Sevakis as she was known then. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

What is the story of The Girl in the Picture?

The Girl in the Picture focuses on Tonya Hughes, a woman who left behind a son and a man claiming to be her husband after her body was discovered on the side of the road in Oklahoma in 1990.

But when police started to unpick the mystery, it soon unfolded like a nightmare when they told Tonya's mother about her death and she revealed her daughter had died in childhood.

Sharon Marshall lived under multiple identities in her life. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

With Tonya's identity thrown into doubt, the police then became suspicious about Tonya’s older husband, Clarence, and as a result, her son Michael was reportedly placed in foster care after his mother’s death.

Soon things quickly escalated from hauntingly chilling to completely bizarre when Michael's foster parents applied to adopt him, only for Clarence to fight them for custody until it turned out he wasn't actually the child's biological father.

After losing custody, Clarence kidnapped Michael one day from school and the pair vanished... and for years no one knew what happened to Michael. However, this is only the beginning of the story.

Franklin confessed to killing Sharon Marshall's son Michael. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Police soon worked out that Tonya was actually Sharon Marshall, a girl who in her school days was a popular and bright student who went on to earn a scholarship to study aerospace engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

However, Sharon was hiding a dark secret, because at home she was being abused by her stepfather, Franklin Floyd... who you've guessed it, is actually Clarence. Police eventually worked out that Franklin was a convicted felon and had been on the run since the 1970s for the kidnap and abuse of a young child — Suzanne Marie Sevakis, the birth name given to Sharon/Tonya.

When Sharon fell pregnant with another man's baby, Franklin moved them to Florida, where they lived under the aliases, Tonya and Clarence. After giving birth to her son, Michael, Sharon was forced to work as an exotic dancer to provide for her and Franklin.

In 1989, the pair were married during a trip to New Orleans and not long after Sharon (or Tonya as she was known as by then) gave birth to a daughter who she put up for adoption. But marrying his own stepdaughter wasn't the biggest of Franklin's wrongdoings, far from it. Just a year later, in 1990 Tonya was then found dying by the side of the road, suffering from head injuries that police decided were unlikely to come from a road traffic accident.

Where is Franklin Floyd now?

Franklin Floyd is currently on death row in Florida. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

While Franklin has never been convinced of any crimes surrounding Tonya's death, he is currently on death row after confessing to shooting and killing Michael after kidnapping him in an interview with the FBI in 2015. However, none of Michael's remains have ever been found.

In 2002 Franklin was also found guilty of murdering Sharon's co-worker Cheryl Commesso, who went missing in 1989 and whose skeletal remains were also found on the side of a road in 1995. Currently, no execution date has been set for Franklin.

Who is The Girl in the Picture?

The chilling image of a young Sharon Marshall with her stepfather Franklin Floyd. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

The picture mentioned in the show's title is what at first look appears to be an everyday image of a father and his daughter. But when you look closer, you soon realize a picture can say a thousand words. On closer investigation, the look on Sharon Marshall's face is far from the happy-go-lucky child she should have been at that age, and instead hints at the chilling secrets that she was being forced to keep.

Is The Girl in the Picture based on a true story?

Yes, as this is a true-crime documentary and not a TV drama adaptation, the whole story is shockingly true.

Is there a trailer for The Girl in the Picture?

Yes, the trailer gives a chilling insight into Sharon Marshall's story and how she lived a horrific and abusive childhood at the hands of her stepfather, Franklin Floyd. The clip, which is less than two minutes long, features interviews with people who know Sharon's story inside out, from her high school best friend to the investigative journalist who studied the case.

But the question still remains, what really happened to Sharon Marshall?

Where can I watch The Girl in the Picture?

The Girl in the Picture is available to stream on Netflix worldwide now.