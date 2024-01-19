Leaving Netflix UK Jan 20-26: 5 shows and movies to catch before they're gone

While there's a constant influx of new Netflix Originals being added to the world's biggest streaming service every week, lots of people also subscribe for all the other movies and shows that are on the streamer. They don't all last forever though, and lots of content leaves Netflix each week.

To help you catch all these departing shows while you still can, we've rounded up a list of 5 movies and TV shows worth seeing before they go. Our picks have their last day to watch fall in the week between Friday, January 19 and Thursday, January 25.

Well, I say "and TV shows" because this list can contain them, but Netflix isn't actually losing any series this week. Instead, only movies are going, so our streaming expert has picked some of those that are worth seeing before they leave.

These include classic comedies, modern blockbusters and international historical dramas so you can learn more about the world.

Just a note: this round-up is for Netflix UK only.

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

Type: movie | Genre: police action | Runtime: 2:07 | Last day to watch: Friday, January 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first movie leaving Netflix this week is one of the streamer's originals: Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage, otherwise known as Bad Police, was released less than 5 years ago but it's already on its way out.

The movie, from South Korea, is about a corrupt detective who carries out work to help a conspiracy. This ends when people start to figure out his involvement, and so the conspirators decide to take him out — he needs to survive being attacked and also cover up his past actions if he's to survive.

Jo Pil-ho received mixed reviews but people liked the action sequences, so if you're looking for an action movie to watch this weekend it could be worth it. With this Netflix Original no longer available on Netflix, it's not clear whether you'll get a chance to watch it again.

The Last Witch Hunter

Type: movie | Genre: fantasy action | Runtime: 1:46 | Last day to watch: Monday, January 22

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Before we had The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, a different sword-bearing hunk hit screens: Vin Diesel's Kaulder in The Last Witch Hunter.

This bonkers fantasy movie stars Diesel as an immortal witch hunter from the 1300s living in a modern-day world that also includes magic, witches and runes. He works for an organization keeping the peace between humans and witches, doing so by murdering or imprisoning the latter, and has to take down the Witch Queen before she destroys the world with a plague.

The movie, which also features Elijah Wood, Michael Caine and Rose Leslie, was absolutely obliterated in the reviews, and it does look like a bizarre movie. However it did make a profit in theaters and, in 2020, Diesel announced that a sequel was in the works, so maybe it's worth a watch (though Diesel's announcement, about a sequel to a film about a character who tries to destroy the world with a plague, was made a single day prior to the World Health Organization categorizing Covid-19 as a worldwide pandemic, so the poor time may hinder work on The Last Witch Hunter 2).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Type: movie | Genre: superhero action | Runtime: 1:37 | Last day to watch: Tuesday, January 23

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

If the above movie looked too weird for you, Venom: Let There Be Carnage might not be much different. This sequel to Venom, a superhero movie about a Spider-Man villain, is a wild watch.

Starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who can morph into a cannibalistic alien creature Venom, the movie is about a crazed serial killer called Cletus Kasady who develops a similar ability to Brock (his alter ego is called Carnage, hence the title of the movie). The two must do battle, all while Brock tries to win back his ex-fiance (Michelle Williams) who's engaged to someone else, and Kasady tries to reunite with another super-powered person who once was his friend (Naomie Harris).

The movie was the second in Sony's series of Spider-Man villain spin-offs, with two more, Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter, coming this year. Let There Be Carnage received mixed reviews but made a load of money at the box office. It has a novel blend of superhero antics and gothic imagery, and isn't afraid to get a little weird; I might watch it again before it leaves!

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Type: movie | Genre: spy comedy | Runtime: 1:29 | Last day to watch: Wednesday, January 24

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The first movie in the Austin Powers series of Bond spoofs is about to leave Netflix, which isn't very groovy, baby.

Mike Myers stars as Austin Powers, a 1960s spy frozen until 1990 in order to thwart the return of Dr. Evil (also Myers), who also froze himself until then. Powers has to team up with the daughter of his 60s sidekick to take down Dr. Evil and his henchmen, while the returned evil mastermind has to deal with his grumpy teen son.

A classic comedy for the ages, you really need to catch International Man of Mystery before it leaves Netflix. It's one of the most quotable comedies of all time (though we've done our best to avoid adding too many here!) and features some of the greatest comedy moments in movies.

As an added note, it's the first film on this list that has a 'fresh' score on Rotten Tomatoes!

Goyo: The Boy General

Type: movie | Genre: war epic | Runtime: 2:30 | Last day to watch: Thursday, January 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end with a Fillipino film that you may not have seen or heard of before (at least compared to the blockbusters on this list!)

The movie tells the true story of Gregoria del Pilar, a young general during the Philippine-American War at the start of the 19th Century. The boy was given the impossible task of defending an important pass to protect a passage of retreat for the Filippino army, in a battle that's sometimes been compared to the ancient Greek Battle of Thermopylae (you know, the one from 300).

The movie was given praise in the Philippines and was nominated for many awards by the country's major film industry association, but it didn't make much of an impact outside the country. Maybe that will change if enough people watch Goyo before it's removed!