Leaving Netflix US Jan 20-26: 5 movies and shows to stream before they disappear

Lots of people subscribe to Netflix for all its brand-new original series, movies and documentaries, but the streamer isn't the biggest in the world from that alone. No, it has a large library of other movies and shows too — except they can often leave the platform.

In fact, Netflix has so much content that there's always a couple of things on their way out, so we've picked out a few of them that are worth watching. This list looks at shows and movies that have their last day to stream between Friday, January 19 and Thursday, January 25.

Most of these are movies, but we've got one TV show as well just to mix things up! There are some horror movies, a Korean action drama and a comedy just to vary things up too.

Just a note: this round-up is for Netflix US only. If you live in the UK, we've got a separate round-up of movies leaving the service too.

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

Type: movie | Genre: police action | Runtime: 2:07 | Last day to watch: Friday, January 19

Netflix is losing one of its own original movies this week, in the form of Korean police actioner Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage. The movie, which was called Bad Police in its native country, came out five years ago and was swiftly added to Netflix after a brief theatrical run, but is now being removed from the streamer.

In Jo Pil-ho, the main character (called Jo Pil-ho) is a corrupt police detective. When his role in a conspiracy starts to leak out to the police force, he has to cover up his past actions, while also fending off the other conspirators who want to take him out.

Audiences complimented the action scenes in Jo Pil-ho (even if the movie itself received mixed reviews) so fans of fight-fuelled movies might enjoy it.

Sightless

Type: movie | Genre: psychological horror | Runtime: 1:29 | Last day to watch: Friday, January 19

Next to leave Netflix is a psychological horror movie, a genre very popular on the service.

Sightless is about a violinist who's left blinded after an attack. She's moved into a safer apartment and given a carer to look after her, but as time goes on in this new lifestyle, she begins to question who everyone is and where she really is.

The movie has middling reviews, but half of the psychological horrors that make it big on Netflix also get a mixed critical reception. If you're into your slow-burn thrillers like this, it might well be worth a stream — it's not too long either.

The Real World season 28

Type: TV show| Genre: reality drama | Episodes: 8 | Last day to watch: Friday, January 19

One season of the MTV reality show The Real World is leaving Netflix this week.

The Real World puts a group of eight strangers in an apartment together, forcing them to live and learn over time, and follows the relationships, friendships and life decisions that spring from it. Season 28 of the show is also known as The Real World: Portland because — you guessed it — it takes place in Portland, Oregon.

You don't need to have seen any of the previous seasons of The Real World to enjoy this 2013 throwback, as they're all standalone, and it's also not as long as many reality shows are. One for a more light-hearted watch than the two movies leaving Netflix on the same day.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Type: movie | Genre: psychological thriller | Runtime: 2:01 | Last day to watch: Monday, January 22

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is currently lapping up awards and nominations for his latest movie Poor Things, but two movies before that he made The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

This movie stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan. It's about a bereaved boy who begins to befriend a seemingly normal family... until his hidden motives are revealed. He becomes a plague on the family and gives them an impossible choice to make in order to rid themselves of him.

The movie is a gripping and dream-like watch, and it's quite a good entry point into Lanthimos' movies if you've never seen one before. Just be warned, it's pretty gruesome from the offset too.

Begin Again

Type: movie | Genre: comedy | Runtime: 2:30 | Last day to watch: Thursday, January 25

We end with the removal of Begin Again, a drama from the director of Once and Sing Street.

The film is about a record label producer whose life is falling apart, who meets a young up-and-coming musician, and they decide to record an album that's all recorded on streets around the US. On their trip they bond, and help each other work out their various life issues.

The movie stars Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley as the two leads, with a supporting cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and, unfortunately, James Corden.

This feel-good comedy-drama is certainly a different movie than the others we've included on this list, so if you're not a fan of horror or thrillers it'll be your pick.