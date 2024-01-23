Loved Anyone But You? Another Glen Powell rom-com is one of Netflix's hidden gems

Has Anyone But You put you in the mood for love? Netflix is home to another great romantic comedy that also stars its main man, Glen Powell.

Will Gluck's Anyone But You just crossed the $100 million mark at the box office, a little under a month after it first hit theaters. A riff on the Shakespeare comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You sees Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) stepping into the frame as Ben and Bea, two exes who lost connection despite their perfect first date.

Despite the ice-cold atmosphere between them, the pair are unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia attended by both of their ex-partners. To survive the ordeal, they end up pretending to be a couple themselves.

It's a starry, sweet rom-com that makes the most of having two incredibly watchable stars in the lead roles. And if it's left you wanting more modern rom-coms, allow me to suggest Set It Up as the perfect follow-up to the Sony sleeper hit.

Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch star. (Image credit: Netflix)

If you've not heard of it before, Set It Up is a 2018 rom-com that was released on Netflix back in 2018. Directed by Claire Scanlon, this comforting flick follows Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), two overworked executive assistants from Manhattan who are constantly at the beck and call of their respective bosses (played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs).

After a chance encounter, the pair work together to engineer a connection between their two taskmasters, with the hope that they'll finally get to live their lives if their bosses are otherwise occupied. As our two leads soon learn, it takes an awful lot of effort to keep the scheme going, meaning Harper and Charlie end up spending an awful lot of time together. Spoiler alert! Spending that much time on their romantic ruse inevitably causes sparks to fly.

Anyone But You might be the raunchier of the two, but Set It Up is just as entertaining. It's a funny, feel-good throwback to classics from the nineties, one which manages to pack in all the ups and downs whilst still feeling fresh. Writer Katie Silberman has sketched out a funny, fast-paced, and optimistic love story that's sharp, snappy, and endlessly charming, one that's fired back and forth between its core cast.

Powell and Sweeney have been singled out by many critics as the best part of Anyone But You and our main duo is the highlight here, too. Powell and Deutch practically ooze charisma, and both have great chemistry as mischievous matchmakers and eventual partners. You'll soon be rooting for them both to realize just how perfect they are for one another; if anything, I believe Harper and Charlie's blossoming romance even more than Ben and Bea's!

If you're looking for another movie to sweep you off your feet, I'd highly recommend sitting down and streaming Set It Up next time you're on the hunt for your next cinematic love story.

Anyone But You is currently in theaters. Set It Up is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for more movies to watch? Check out our guide to the new movies releasing in 2024.