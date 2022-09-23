Meet the cast of Lou: who's who in the Netflix thriller movie

Meet the cast of Lou — who are the main characters in the Netflix thriller?

Lou is a thriller directed by Anna Foerster that has landed on Netflix. The movie follows a single mother who teams up with the mysterious woman next door when her daughter is kidnapped, in an attempt to rescue her and bring her home safely.

As well as battling a raging storm and all the elements, the duo uncover some secrets along the way and find their limits tested as a result, so there is a lot going on and they find themselves going on a mental journey as well as a physical one!

The new Netflix movie has a great cast attached including Oscar winners and some familiar faces, and if you're looking for something gripping to watch this weekend, Lou could be the perfect choice for you.

So read on to find out who's who in Lou, and where you've seen them before...

Who's who in the Lou cast?

Allison Janney as Lou

(Image credit: Netflix)

The titular character Lou is a loner who lives with her dog, preferring to live a quiet life. She is Hannah's landlady and doesn't always see eye to eye with her, as we see in the film's first few minutes that Hannah's behind on rent, which causes some tension between the two of them. However, she teams up with Hannah when Vee goes missing, with the unlikely duo facing up to some dark secrets.

Lou is played by actress Allison Janney, who has starred in films such as The Help, Juno, The Hours and I, Tonya, which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for. She also provided the voice of Goldie O'Gilt in Disney's DuckTales.

Jurnee Smollett as Hannah

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hannah lives next door to Lou, and as mentioned above the two have a fairly strained relationship and rely on each other even though they hate to admit it. She lives with her young daughter Vee and is trying to raise her as a single mother. The movie follows Hannah as she tries to find out who has kidnapped Vee and why.

She's played by Jurnee Smollett, who was Black Canary in the DC movie Birds of Prey, and Lizzy in the thriller Spiderhead. She was also a series regular in Friday Night Lights and The Defenders.

Logan Marshall-Green as Philip

(Image credit: Netflix)

Philip is Vee's father and Hannah's ex-partner, and it's clear there are some difficult family dynamics going on as Hannah reveals she thought she was "free" of him, but he's come back and taken Vee. There's a lot of mystery surrounding Philip, such as why he decided to kidnap his own daughter.

The actor who plays him, Logan Marshall-Green, is best known for his role as Grey Trace in Upgrade, and also starred in movies like The Invitation, Prometheus and Devil.

Ridley Asha Bateman as Vee

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vee is the daughter of Hannah and Philip, and lives with her mother in a home next door to Lou's. She's a seemingly normal child who likes making friendship bracelets and Lou's dog Jax, but when she's suddenly kidnapped her future is seriously at risk.

She's played by Ridley Asha Bateman, who started her acting career in the short film Shelter in Place, before going on to star in the movie Shattered. Lou is only her third credited acting role.

Matt Craven as Sheriff Rankin

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sheriff Rankin plays a key role in the investigation into Vee's disappearance, but with a storm raging and limited resources available in this small town, it's proving to be quite difficult.

He's played a lot of TV roles including NCIS and Sharp Objects, and has starred in movies such as A Few Good Men, Tempting Fate and X-Men: First Class.

Who else is in Lou?

The Lou cast is fairly small, but here are some other names who appear in the film: