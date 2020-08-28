Meet the cast of 'Mulan'

With Disney's live-action Mulan right around the corner, now seems like the right time to dive into the who's who of the film's impressive cast list. Though the movie will be deviating from the animated film's original story (and from the original song), you'll still see plenty of familiar character names as you dig through the list.

Liu Yifei as Fa Mulan

(Image credit: Disney)

Also known by monickers Crystal Liu and Fairy Sister, Liu Yifei already enjoyed a celebrated career as an actor, singer and model prior to accepting the leading role in Disney's live-action Mulan.

An only child hailing from Wuhan, China, Liu Yifei immigrated to the United States with her mother when she was just ten years old. After gaining her US Citizenship, she returned to China to pursue acting. There she'd be quickly accepted into the Beijing Film Academy and land her first role in the period television series The Story of a Noble Family.

Liu Yifei has racked up quite a few film and television credits since those earlier years, including titles like Once Upon a Time (no, not that one), Hanson and the Beast, and now the much anticipated Mulan.

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

(Image credit: Disney)

Yen is undoubtedly one of the most well-known actors in North America in the cast. He's performed in some of your favorites, including Blade II back in 2002, and the more recent Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. It's also worth noting that he stole the show in both films.

With an active career spanning back to 1984, things seemed to skyrocket for him after accepting the leading role in Ip Man back in 2008. The fourth (and seemingly finale) installment to the saga released in 2019.

Jet Li as The Emperor of China

(Image credit: Disney)

Yes, Jet Li is absolutely the reason the aforementioned Donnie Yen's section started with "one of the most well-known..."

At this point in his career, Jet Li has basically become a living legend. This makes him the perfect choice as China's untouchable and revered Emperor. It also makes me hope that they'll continue to deviate from the cartoon and we'll get the opportunity to see the Emperor of China kick some Hun butt.

Though most well-known for his film roles, Li is also an accomplished producer (Unleashed, Fearless, etc.) and a retired Wushu champion.

Gong Li as Xian Lang

(Image credit: Disney)

Though she may not be as well known stateside as the two aforementioned martial artists, this Chinese-born Singaporean actress is widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses in China. While you most likely know Gong Li from her roles in Memoirs of a Geisha and Miami Vice, the actress has also starred in three out of the four Best International Feature Films nominated by the Academy Awards.

Her first film, Red Sorghum, was the first Chinese film to win the Golden Bear award from the Berlin Film Festival. That win would help solidify her partnership with director Zhang Yimou, and kick off a career that's touched five decades.

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

(Image credit: Disney)

He's not Bruce Lee, but he plays him on TV! Ok, that's not true, he played him in Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. Which has undoubtedly played on many TVs, so it wasn't a whole lie! While playing the legend is what he's famous for, your kids likely recognize him as the voice of David Kawena from Disney's Lilo and Stitch. Sorry, kiddos. He's the bad guy in this one.

After portraying Bruce Lee, Jason would then go on to train under former Lee student Jerry Poteet. He's now a certified instructor in Lee's martial art style, Jeet Kune Do.

Chen Tang as Yao

Yes, that is Yao as in "king of the rock, and there ain't nothin' you girls can do about it," Yao.

Chen Tang was born in Japan, raised in Guangxi, China and then immigrated with his family to Memphis, Tennessee. While Tang was originally interested in joining the United States military, his mother convinced him to go to college instead. Lucky for us that she did, because it's there that he fell in love with acting.

Though his career is made up mostly of guest roles, he's had a much steadier career than many pursuing acting gigs in Hollywood. You'll recognize him as Agent Kim from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., or as "hey it's that guy!" from Fresh off the Boat, Grey's Anatomy, and Bosch.

Doua Moua as Po

Doua Moua is a Laos refugee born in Thailand who eventually immigrated Minnesota. Once he graduated, Doua would head to New York City to pursue an acting career.

His first major role, Spider in Gran Torino, would cause two sparks: one that he would be type-cast as a gang member, but another that would be noted as "a catalyst for more Hmong to get into filmmaking."

Since his role in the Eastwood film, Doua has continued to appear in shows like Veep and Criminal Minds in minor roles.

Jimmy Wong as Ling

You likely know this Seattle-born actor from his 2011 music video "Ching Chong: Asians in the Library Song." Since then, Jimmy Wong has voiced several characters, including Din in Wish Dragon, and played the role of Ted for Disney XD's Polaris Primetime.

Wong is also an avid Magic: The Gathering player, and has even worked with Wizards of the Coast to help preview new sets at both live exhibitions and on YouTube.