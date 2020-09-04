How to watch Mulan on Disney Plus

Figuring out how to watch Mulan isn't as difficult as the 200,000,000 internet posts might make you believe. But given that it's the first movie to be part of the new Disney+ Premier Access system — and that watching shows and movies in 2020 is maybe a little more complicated than it used to be — we'll allow the question.

So how do you watch the new Mulan? And how much is it going to cost?

Let's break it all down.

How to watch Mulan: First, get Disney+

The first step in watching the new live-action Mulan is to procure yourself a Disney+ account, which you can do here, if you don't already have one.

Disney+ costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. (That'll vary a little bit depending on which country you live in, of course.) While we're at it, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the excellent bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, which you can get for $12.99 a month.

Once you've got your Disney Plus subscription, you get everything that's on Disney+. That includes all things Disney, of course. And it includes all things Star Wars, past and present. Same goes for Marvel content, from the old cartoons to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus new series in the coming years. Disney+ also is home to your favorite Pixar films like Toy Story and Up, and it's where you'll find the best of National Geographic.

How to watch Mulan: Pay for Premier Access

The new live-action Mulan is the first (and as of this publication, only) title to be a part of Disney+ Premier Access. All that means is that you'll need to pay an additional fee to watch the movie, on top of your Disney+ subscription. If you've watched a UFC event on ESPN+, it's basically the same thing. But in this case you'll be able to watch Mulan as much or as often as you want after you pay that one-time fee of $29.99, so long as you continue your Disney+ subscription. (Here's how much the Mulan Premier Access fee is in your country.)

You can watch Mulan on Premier Access here.

Mulan will be available in some 13 countries when it premieres, with more on the way.

There are still a few questions we don't know the answers to, though. First is that Mulan won't be a part of Premier Access forever. At some point in the future it'll be available on Disney+ without the extra charge, just like everything else. And according to an update on the Mulan page on Disney+, that'll come on Dec. 4, 2020.

We also don't know whether $29.99 will be the typical price point for a film on Premier Access, or if that price will fluctuate depending how important the movie is to Disney.

How to watch Mulan: Enjoy — it's just a movie

There's been a lot of gnashing of teeth over the fact that you'll have to pay $29.99 on top of a Disney+ subscription to watch Mulan. And fair enough — folks don't like having to pay more for things most of the time. But it's really not that uncommon an occurrence. If you have cable and want to watch something on pay-per-view, you're paying for cable and the pay-per-view movie or event. If you're streaming, you're paying for internet and paying for whatever movie you just bought.

If you're already paying for all those things and decide to go out to the movies, there's a good chance you'll pay more than $29.99 for tickets and snacks — and then you only get to watch the film once, not over and over and over, as many times as you want — which you can do with Mulan on Disney+. So there's that.

And at the end of the day, after all, Mulan is just a movie. Don't forget to enjoy it.

How to watch Mulan: Still have questions?

Have more questions about how to watch Mulan on Disney+? Check out these other stories: