Do you own Mulan if you get it with Disney Plus Premier Access?

Mulan hits Disney Plus on Sept. 4 for an additional $30 "Premier Access" fee. Does that mean you actually "own" the movie, though?

Not really.

The word "own" implies that once you pay the Premier Access tax for Mulan, you can do whatever you want with it. And that's not really the case.

Premier Access is an additional fee on top of the Disney+ subscription you're already paying that, as the name implies, gives you access to the new live-action Mulan. From there, you can do with it the same as you can any other piece of content on Disney+. You can stream it whenever you want. You can download it to a supported device, just like other Disney+ films and shows.

So long as you have a Disney+ subscription and have paid that Premier Access fee for Mulan, you can watch it whenever you want, as often as you want.

That's not really the same thing as "owning" it, though. Because you can can't do whatever you want with it. You can't give it to a friend. You can't (legally, anyway) rip it to your home media server of choice. You can't continue watching Mulan if you decide to get rid of your Disney+ subscription.

In other words, Mulan (and presumably other Premier Access content to follow) is basically like any other Disney+ content. You're renting it long-term. Only in the case of Premier Access, you're paying a premium fee to access the content.