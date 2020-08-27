France will be left out when Mulan debuts Sept. 4 on Disney Plus Premier Access

Yifei Liu (center) and Yoson An (right) as Honghui in the live-action remake of Disney's "Mulan."

When Mulan becomes the first film available as part of Disney+ Premier Access on Sept. 4, it'll be available in "most Disney+ markets." But not all of them.

Mulan will be available in these countries on Premier Access on Sept. 4:

United States ($29.99)

Canada ($34.99 CAD)

Australia ($34.99 UAD)

New Zealand ($39.99 NZD)

Japan (¥2980 Yen)

United Kingdom (£19.99)

Ireland (€21.99)

Germany (€21.99)

Austria (€21.99)

Switzerland (€21.99)

Spain (€21.99)

Italy (€21.99)

The Netherlands (€21.99)

The one major country that's missing? France.

Mulan is the first film to be a part of Disney+ Premier Access. Yo'll need a Disney+ subscription, and then pay a little extra to watch the movie. But you can watch it as many times as you want for that single fee, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.View Deal

Disney didn't give any explanation for leaving out the second latest country in the European Union (our money is on lawyers of some kind), but it did say that "Mulan will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers in France at a later date."

And it looks like that later date will be Dec. 4, 2020, according to text that was added to the Mulan page on Disney+. That would give Mulan a 90-day exclusivity period on Disney+ Premier Access.

Here's the gist on Premier Access: It will comprise a special subsection of films, each of which will require a separate fee on top of your usual Disney+ subscription. (We've noted the prices for Mulan in the list above.)

Mulan is the first film to fall under that category. You're not buying Mulan with Premier Access, and you're not exactly renting it, either, because there's rental period. There's no running clock once you make that purchase. You'll be able to watch Mulan as many times as you want, so long as you retain that Disney+ subscription.

At some point, as we noted above, Premier Access content will make its way to the larger Disney+ service, where it won't require the extra payment. So if you're patient — and we don't know just how patient you'll have to be — you'll eventually be able to watch Mulan without having to pay the Premier Access fee.

Basically, with Premier Access, you're paying to be able to watch the movie before anyone else. It's sort of like pay-per-view built on top of the Disney+ platform, only you can watch as many times as you want.

Mulan is the first film to be announced as part of Premier Access. It won't be the last, but we don't have any other titles as yet.