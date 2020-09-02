Mulan may be free for Disney Plus subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020

Mulan is the first movie to be part of "Premier Access" on Disney+, which means that you'll have to pay extra on top of your monthly subscription if you want to watch the film. But Premier Access isn't a perpetual situation. At some point, movies will move from behind that paywall to the general population on Disney+.

Disney hasn't said exactly when that will happen for Mulan — but it may have just outed things on its own website. The Mulan landing page — available if you're logged in to the system, or if you're browsing without having logged into your account — says "Watch before its release to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020."

Mulan will be available on Disney+ Premier Access on Sept. 4, which would mean a 90-day window of semi-exclusivity.

We reached out to Disney+ confirm that Mulan would be leaving Premier Access on Dec. 4, 2020, but did not immediately receive a response.

This screenshot of the Mulan page of DisneyPlus.com shows the movie leaving Premier Access on Dec. 4, 2020. (Image credit: Screenshot)

The news also is of import to Disney+ subscribers in France, because Premier Access isn't available in that country. Instead, subscribers there will have to wait for Mulan to exit Premier Access and join the rest of the gang on Disney+.