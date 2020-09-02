How much does Mulan cost on Disney Plus where you live?

When you go to watch the new live-action version of Mulan on Sept. 4 on Disney+, you'll have to pay an extra fee on top of your usual subscription. That's because Mulan is part of Disney+ Premier Access — it's the first (and so far only) title to earn that distinction — and Premier Access means you'll have to pay extra for the privilege.

But in return you'll be able to watch Mulan as much and as often as you want, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.

But that begs the following question: How much will Mulan cost on Disney Plus Premier Access? The answer is that it varies a little bit, depending on where you live. (And if you're in France, you won't be able to watch at all on Premier Access. Instead, you'll have to wait until Mulan hits Disney+ proper, which should happen on Dec. 4, 2020.)

In the United States, which is home to Disney+ and should have the lion's share of Disney+ subscriptions, Mulan will cost $29.99.

Here's the full breakdown of what Mulan will cost in the countries in which it'll be available on Premier Access:

United States ($29.99)

Canada ($34.99 CAD)

Australia ($34.99 UAD)

New Zealand ($39.99 NZD)

Japan (¥2980 Yen)

United Kingdom (£19.99)

Ireland (€21.99)

Germany (€21.99)

Austria (€21.99)

Switzerland (€21.99)

Spain (€21.99)

Italy (€21.99)

The Netherlands (€21.99)

One thing we don't yet know is whether future Premier Access titles will follow that same pricing structure, or if they'll cost more, or even less. As of right now, Premier Access has just a single title to its name — Mulan. So it's possible future pricing could be adjusted depending on how this works out, or not. We'll just have to see.

And it's worth a reminder that a Disney+ subscription runs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. (Or if you really want to do the smart thing, you'll check out the epic Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle that's $12.99 a month, essentially getting you three services for the price of two.) So your Premier Access fee will go on top of that, but you only have to pay it once for Mulan.