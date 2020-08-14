Watch the Christina Aguilera video for 'Loyal Brave True' from Disney's 'Mulan'
The movie will be available Sept. 4 on Disney+ Premier Access.
The live-action remake of Mulan will only be available on Disney Plus Premier Access. But the video for the Christina Aguilera-sung "Loyal Brave True"? That's available for you to enjoy anywhere starting today.
There don't appear to be any major Easter eggs or other surprises from the movie, which will see release on Disney+ after a theatrical release was delayed and then scrapped thanks to the global pandemic. In fact, you don't really get much of a glimpse of the movie itself in this video. It's mostly Aguilera doing her thing, and a lot of spinning and dancing, with background visuals setting the overall scene for Mulan.
In other words, it's a nice little addition for Mulan fans as they await the release of the movie in a few more weeks.
“Loyal Brave True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman. The music video was directed by Mulan feature director Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife, McFarland, USA).
The live-action version of Mulan is the first title to be a part of Disney+ Premier Access. It requires the usual Disney+ subscription, as well as a premium fee to actually watch the content. You pay once, and then watch Mulan as much as you want as long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.View Deal
