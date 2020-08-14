Watch the Christina Aguilera video for 'Loyal Brave True' from Disney's 'Mulan'

The live-action remake of Mulan will only be available on Disney Plus Premier Access. But the video for the Christina Aguilera-sung "Loyal Brave True"? That's available for you to enjoy anywhere starting today.

There don't appear to be any major Easter eggs or other surprises from the movie, which will see release on Disney+ after a theatrical release was delayed and then scrapped thanks to the global pandemic. In fact, you don't really get much of a glimpse of the movie itself in this video. It's mostly Aguilera doing her thing, and a lot of spinning and dancing, with background visuals setting the overall scene for Mulan.

In other words, it's a nice little addition for Mulan fans as they await the release of the movie in a few more weeks.

“Loyal Brave True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman. The music video was directed by Mulan feature director Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife, McFarland, USA).