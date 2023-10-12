Meet The Fall of the House of Usher cast: who's who in the horror series

Mike Flanagan's has amassed a strong ensemble for The Fall of the House of Usher cast. The Netflix series is based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe, but in this case the House of Usher is a family whose legacy stems from the family company, Fortunado Industries. Flanagan, whose work for Netflix includes The Midnight Club, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, is also known for movies like Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game.

Several cast members from other Flanagan projects appear in The Fall of the House of Usher, along with a few new faces. So let's meet the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher.

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

Bruce Greenwood in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

As the Usher family patriarch, Roderick is the CEO of big pharma conglomerate Fortunado Industries. Fortunado created a drug similar to the opioid OxyContin, a drug that is in high demand for the wrong reasons.

Bruce Greenwood is known for playing Captain Pike in 2009's Star Trek. He also starred in I, Robot and the series The Resident. Greenwood has a Flanagan connection after starring in 2019's Doctor Sleep, as well as previously starring with Carla Gugino in Flanagan's thriller Gerald's Game.

Mary McDonnell as Madeline

Mary McDonnell in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Madeline is Roderick's twin sister. Like her brother, she's burdened with the weight of the Usher dynasty.

Mary McDonnell is well known to Battlestar Galactica fans for her portrayal of President Laura Roslin. Other major roles include The Closer and Major Crimes.

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore

Kyliegh Curran in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Lenore is Roderick's granddaughter, and she's directly impacted by her family's sudden unfortunate fate.

Kyliegh Curran played Abra Stone in Flanagan's Doctor Sleep. She also starred as Harper Dunn and Daisy Tremont in Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Ruth Codd as Juno

Ruth Codd in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Juno is Roderick's new bride. With so much tragedy befalling the Usher family, you have to wonder what she's thinking.

Ruth Codd starred in Flanagan's The Midnight Club as charismatic Anya. She also appeared in an episode of Creepshow.

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

Mark Hamill in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Arthur Pym, aka The Pym Greaper, is the Usher family fixer.

Mark Hamill is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. He also voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and in several subsequent Batman projects. He's been spotted in cameos and guest appearances over the years in addition to voicing characters in other animated projects and video games.

Carla Gugino as Verna

Carla Gugino in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

We don't know much about Verna just yet, but we do know that based on trailers for the show, she inspires terror wherever she goes.

Carla Gugino has a prolific body of work including Watchmen and American Hostage. She's also a Flanagan alum who has starred in Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and had an appearance in Midnight Mass.

Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin

Carl Lumbly in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Assistant Attorney General C. Auguste Dupin is called to the Usher home to hear a confession from Roderick. After years of trying to pin charges on the family, this is the first time he'll hear firsthand from Roderick. He's hoping to finally get something that he can charge him with.

Lumbly starred as Dick Hallorann in Flanagan's Doctor Sleep. He's done a ton of voice work in addition to roles in shows like Supergirl, This is Us and S.W.A.T. He also is very well known for his role as Marcus Dixon in Alias.

Henry Thomas as Frederick

Henry Thomas in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Frederick is Roderick's oldest son with his first wife Annabel. Being the oldest son carries a lot of responsibilities, especially in a family with such a huge legacy.

Henry Thomas might be best known for his role as Elliot in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In recent years he's appeared in movies like Legends of the Fall, Suicide Kings and Cloak & Dagger. He also starred in Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane

Samantha Sloyan in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Tamerlane is Roderick's eldest daughter. She's an influencer and CEO of lifestyle brand GoldBug.

Samantha Sloyan famously played Dr. Penelope Blake on Grey's Anatomy. She's another Flanagan frequent flyer with roles in The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.

Kate Siegel as Camille

Katie Siegel in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Camille is one of Roderick's illegitimate daughters. She is a PR mastermind who knows how to spin just about any situation.

Kate Siegel is married to Mike Flanagan, and she is known for appearing in a number of his previously mentioned Netflix projects and his other movies like Oculus, Gerald's Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Hush, which she co-wrote with Flanagan.

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon

Rahul Kohli in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Napoleon is another one of Roderick's illegitimate children. He's built himself a video game empire.

Rahul Kohli is another Flanagan alum, with roles in Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He might be best known for his role as Ravi in iZombie, and he's also a prolific voice actor.

T'Nia Miller as Victorine

T'Nia Miller and Rahul Kohli in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Victorine is yet another illegitimate Usher offspring. And she's a scientist.

T'Nia Miller had a very memorable role in The Haunting of Bly Manor. She's known for her other projects like The Diplomat, The Peripheral, Foundation and La Fortuna.

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero

Sauriyan Sapotka in The Fall of the House of Usher (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Prospero is Roderick's youngest illegitimate child. He's the enfant terrible of the family, more interested in partying and the fast life than anything else.

Sauriyan Sapotka made his debut in The Midnight Club as Amesh.

All episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher are streaming on Netflix now.