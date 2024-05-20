Meet the Race to Survive: New Zealand cast — who's who in the reality competition

If you're looking for another reality competition show based in the great outdoors to view now that The Amazing Race season 36 concluded, Race to Survive: New Zealand is worth a watch.

The Race to Survive: New Zealand cast features teams of exes, relatives and besties as they tackle the rough terrain all in an effort to win $500,000. So just who are these competitors?

Meet the Race to Survive: New Zealand cast.

Rhandi Orme and Ashley Paulson

Ashley Paulson and Rhandi Ohrme (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

From Utah, the ultramarathon runners first met on social media, bonding over being mothers. They view motherhood as their superpower, as it's taught them how to manage time, communicate, multitask and problem-solve. Plus, they have survival skills from mountaineering and backpacking.

Mikhail Martin and Steffen Jean-Pierre

Mikhail Martin and Steffen Jean-Pierre (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Mikhail and Steffen are both from New York and met during a climbing event a few years ago, eventually becoming climbing partners. By profession, Mikhail is an engineer and world-traveled tactician, while Steffen is an outdoor educator and guide, teaching people survival. Do they have the competition in the bag?

Creighton Baird and Paulina Peña

Creighton Baird and Paulina Pena (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

The pair may be recently divorced, but they are in part still bonded by their mutual love for adventure and the rugged outdoors. As a matter of fact, after marrying in the desert, the two went to climb, paddle and explore some considerably wild places. They come into the competition trusting one another's survival skills.

Bronsen Iverson and Ryan Stewart

Bronsen Iverson and Ryan Stewart (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Bronsen is Ryan's son-in-law, and the Utah residents both have a love for the outdoors and living a "Western way of life." Some of their adventures include guiding hunts across Utah's terrain, riding horses, hiking, fishing and climbing. Ryan has military experience aiding him in the competition and Ryan has a determination to prove his worth.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oliver Dev and Spencer "Corry" Jones

Spencer "Corry" Jones and Oliver Dev (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Oliver and Corry from Wyoming consider themselves to be "brothers from another life" and met in Maui working as kayak guides. During the course of their friendship, they've had quite a few memorable adventures from going up mountains to trekking through rainforests. They believe their friendship and reliance on one another will benefit them in the race.

Donald "Jeff" Watterson Jr. and Coree Woltering

Daniel "Jeff" Watterson and Coree Woltering (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Jeff and Coree, from Indiana and Tennessee respectively, met when father-of-two Jeff asked Coree to be his running coach. Coree has tons of experience in the running arena and is currently making a splash in the ultra-sports industry as an openly gay athlete. The pair hope their trained endurance serves them well in this competition.

Eithan Greenberg and Tyrie Mann Merrill

Ethan Greenberg and Tyrie Mann Merrill (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Ethan from Massachusetts and Tyrie from Nevada are both heroes as smoke jumpers/airborne firefighters. They've often hauled lumber, animals and people during rescue missions, and are used to long, hard treks. Will the competition series be a cakewalk for the duo considering their real jobs?

Emilio Navarro and Heather Sischo

Heather Sishco and Emilio Navarro (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

From Rhode Island, Emilo and Heather have been training and racing together for six years. In particular, Emilio has built endurance competing in ultra-marathons, and Heather has years of experience camping which has helped her sharpen her survival skills.

Nikola "Nik" Milutinovic and Kennedy Taylor

Nikola Milutinovic and Kennedy Taylor (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Nik and Kennedy became friends while working on oil rigs in Canada. Working on an oil rig in extremely cold conditions has been a tough job, one which the pair thinks prepared them well to compete. The adrenaline junkies also love to hike, run and boat with friends.

New episodes of Race to Survive: New Zealand premiere on the USA Network, with next-day viewing expected on Peacock.