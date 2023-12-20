The Amazing Race season 36: release date and everything we know about the reality TV show

The entire world is the playing field in The Amazing Race, with a group of teams set to jet off once again with The Amazing Race season 36. Arriving quickly on the heels of The Amazing Race season 35, this new season has some interesting things that fans of the long-running reality TV show are sure to want to know about.

Chief and foremost is the return of 90 minute episodes. Season 35 was the first time that The Amazing Race (and its CBS buddy Survivor) aired 90 minute episodes for the entire season, but that trend is going to continue with this latest season.

What else do you need to know about The Amazing Race season 36? When does it premiere? Who are the teams? Where are they traveling? Read on for everything we know about the new season.

The Amazing Race season 36

CBS has announced the premiere date for The Amazing Race season 36 as Wednesday, March 13. It'll once again air after the latest season of Survivor (season 46) at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

Season 36 is arriving just four months after season 35 concluded. Part of the reason for the quick turnaround was that filming for The Amazing Race season 36 was actually done before season 35. Let us explain.

Because of the writers and actors' strikes that took place in 2023, CBS made the decision to make Survivor and The Amazing Race 90 minutes long. What is now going to be The Amazing Race season 36 was filmed first, but not with the intention of airing as 90 minute episodes, while the competition that ended up becoming The Amazing Race season 35 was, which resulted in the two being flipped. The season 36 episodes were then re-edited to work with the new 90-minute runtime.

The Amazing Race does not air in the UK, though they have their own spin on it, Race Across the World.

The Amazing Race season 36 host

For 35 seasons, Phil Keoghan has been the host of The Amazing Race, and that's not stopping for season 36. The native New Zealander is once again shepherding teams and the viewers on the global adventure, something that has seen him earn four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

The Amazing Race season 36 premise

Fans of The Amazing Race pretty much know the gist, but if you're still new or looking to start watching The Amazing Race this season, here's the basics.

The Amazing Race sees teams of two compete in a race around the globe for a $1 million prize. The teams will travel to different locations in each episode (now in a post-COVID world, they are responsible for finding their own transportation again) and are required to complete different challenges that test them physically and mentally while also highlighting different historical and cultural aspects of the places they are. Each location is its own leg and if you are the last to finish that leg, then you are eliminated from the competition. The first team to cross the final finish line is the winner.

The Amazing Race season 36 cast

The teams that'll make up The Amazing Race season 36 cast have not been revealed yet, but as soon as they are we will info on them for you right here.

One thing that will be interesting to see is how many teams there are going to be competing in The Amazing Race season 36. Season 35 had 13 teams, which was a first for the reality TV show. Past seasons have had 12 and 11 teams as well. Considering the 13 teams was hyped as an Amazing Race first in season 35, we suspect that it'll be a smaller number of teams in season 36, but we'll find out when the official roster is revealed.

The Amazing Race season 36 locations

No details on where The Amazing Race season 36 is traveling to have been revealed at this time. We'll update this page as info becomes available.

How to watch The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race season 36 will air live on CBS, which is available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. It'll also be available to watch on Paramount Plus, live if you are a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscriber or on-demand for all subscribers. Past seasons of The Amazing Race are also available to watch on Paramount Plus if you are interested.

Elsewhere, Netflix has two seasons (season 17 and season 31) available to stream, 13 are available on Hulu (season 1-2, season 5, season 7, season 22-27 and seasons 31-33) and two seasons (seasons 31 and 32) on Pluto TV.