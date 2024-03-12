Meet The Amazing Race season 36 cast: who are the teams in the global race?

The race is on again, as The Amazing Race season 36 is getting underway on CBS, with 13 new teams setting off on a global adventure in pursuit of $1 million. But just who are these teams of two taking on the challenge as part of The Amazing Race season 36 cast?

Before we take a look at the teams, returning to The Amazing Race to oversee things is host Phil Keoghan. He has been with the show since the very beginning, winning 10 Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program as one of the show's producers.

As for the new contestants, among the group are a former NFL player and his wife, a pair of firefighter moms, military pilots and twin brothers. You'll get to know more about all of the teams in 90-minute episodes of The Amazing Race each week, but get the basics of each team directly below. Also, check back each week as we update the standings and who has been eliminated.

Let's meet The Amazing Race season 36 teams.

Danny and Angie Butler

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

The Butlers are a mother-and-son team from the West Coast. Danny is a university resident director from San Diego, while Angie is a seventh-grade teacher in Walla Walla, Wash. Danny calls his mom his hero and Angie says she is living the dream partnering with her son for this adventure.

Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Having met through a group called Girls Who Like Girls Who Like to Hike, couple Yvonne and Melissa are ramping things up from hiking with The Amazing Race. This duo is "extra competitive" and is ready to take on all of their challengers in the race.

Michelle and Sean Clark

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

A married couple from East Point, Ga., Michelle and Sean Clark are owners of a business called Double Dutch Aerobics, where they say they've developed a system that can teach anyone to do double dutch in less than a minute. Will that kind of creative thinking help them on The Amazing Race?

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Amber and Vinny are a young couple who also both work as nurse anesthetists. In addition to striving for first place and the big cash prize, they seem focused on being good partners to each other through this daunting challenge.

Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

At 60, Chris Foster is the oldest competitor in The Amazing Race season 36, but he and his daughter Mary are looking to prove that won't slow them down. We've certainly seen parent-child teams work well in the past, and Chris and Mary could be the latest example of that.

Rod and Leticia Gardner

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

As a former NFL player, Rod Garnder says he is used to pressure situations, but his wife Leticia is a self-proclaimed fighter as well, making them a potentially formidable team that is not going to give up easily.

Maya and Rohan Mody

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Can siblings Maya and Rohan's youthful energy (both are in their early 20s) help them amongst their competition? Both students, a $1 million prize could be a big help in paying for any education bills they still have.

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Best friends and firefighters Sunny and Bizzy from Wisconsin have fought fires and saved lives together, so they are confident that together, they can get through anything, including a globe-trotting race against 12 other teams.

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete are another romantic couple testing their relationship on The Amazing Race. The New Yorkers are hoping the experience allows them to get to know each other better and perhaps prove that they are ready for the next step in their relationship.

Anthony and Bailey Smith

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

After brothers Greg and John Franklin won The Amazing Race season 35, Anthony and Bailey Smith are looking to repeat the feat. They have an extra special bond though, as they are twins. Can that connection give them an advantage over the other teams?

Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero are getting the chance to spend some quality time together, as Kishori is a senior marketing strategist from Maryland and Karishma is a student in Texas. They're doing the show in part because of Karishma's mother, who they believe will be with them in spirit throughout the race.

Juan Villa and Shane Bilek

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

Juan and Shane met at fighter pilot training, which they describe as "the hardest, best part of your life." How will the intense, fast pace of The Amazing Race compare? Juan is confident that he and his teammate are ready for it, saying they know how to pick each other up and give that extra push when needed.

Derek and Shelisa Williams

(Image credit: Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)

We have a team of firefighters and we also have a team of police officers on this season of The Amazing Race. Derek and Shelisa are both retired from law enforcement, but you have to think they would like to at least do better than their firefighter rivals.

The Amazing Race season 36 premieres March 13 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.