Race to Survive: New Zealand — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

If you’re looking for a new reality show fix this summer with adventure, thrills and a big cash prize on the line, look no further than the new series Race to Survive: New Zealand. The series follows nine teams as they trek through the wilderness of New Zealand, enduring tough terrain and unpredictable weather all in an effort to be the last team standing to claim the $500,000 prize. Interested in watching?

Here’s everything we know about Race to Survive: New Zealand.

The Race to Survive: New Zealand premieres with a 75-minute episode on Monday, May 20, at 11 pm ET/PT on the USA Network. If you miss the debut episode, you can expect to catch it the next day on Peacock.

Race to Survive: New Zealand can be seen live on the USA Network. Those without traditional cable or satellite TV are able to watch episodes as they air, provided they are subscribers to live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes also become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

At this time, we don't have informaiton about a UK release for the show. However, once we know more, we'll pass along the update.

Race to Survive: New Zealand premise

Here is an official synopsis of the series:

"In the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet, challengers must rely on a combination of endurance racing, survival skills and intuition as they navigate 150 miles of New Zealand’s harshest terrain. From the depths of ancient caves to frigid alpine summits, every step and every calorie is hard-earned. However, strength and speed alone won’t be enough to win $500,000. Rather, only those with the strongest will to survive can claim this life-changing prize.

"Nine teams of two will navigate the deceptively beautiful New Zealand landscape, tasked not only with sourcing their own food and water, but beating their counterparts in a race to the finish as well. The duos must brave the foreign land and elements while realizing the fastest route might not always be the safest. In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition. If the teams can endure physical pain, an unforgiving environment and each other, for long enough, they just might be able to claim the $500,000 grand prize."

Race to Survive: New Zealand cast

Here are the contestants competing in this season of the series:

Image 1 of 9 Ashley Paulson and Rhandi Ohrme, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Spencer "Corry" Jones and Oliver Dev, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Nikola Milutinovic and Kennedy Taylor, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Mikhail Martin and Steffen Jean-Pierre, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Ethan Greenberg and Tyrie Mann Merrill, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Heather Sishco and Emilio Navarro, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Daniel "Jeff" Watterson and Coree Woltering, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Bronsen Iverson and Ryan Stewart, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network) Creighton Baird and Paulina Pena, Race to Survive: New Zealand key art (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Fierce endurance athletes and mothers: Rhandi Orme from Kaysville, UT and Ashley Paulson from St. George, UT

Climbing kings from New York: Mikhail Martin and Steffen Jean-Pierre

Divorced daredevils from Salt Lake City: Creighton Baird and Paulina Peña

A son and father-in-law: Bronsen Iverson from Hurricane, UT and Ryan Stewart from Lehi, UT

White water river guides from Jackson, WY: Oliver Dev and Spencer "Corry" Jones

Ultramarathoning friends: Donald "Jeff" Watterson Jr. from Newcastle, IN and Coree Woltering from Chattanooga, TN

Elite airborne firefighters: Ethan Greenberg from Boston, MA and Tyrie Mann Merrill from Reno, NV

Rhode Island racers: Emilio Navarro from Cranston, RI and Heather Sischo from Warwick, RI

Oil rig workers from Alberta, Canada: Nikola "Nik" Milutinovic and Kennedy Taylor

Race to Survive: New Zealand trailer

Check out this trailer for the series below.