Meet the Splice cast: who's who in the sci-fi horror taking Netflix by storm

While Netflix is fantastic for letting you catch all the must-watch Netflix Originals, it's also awesome as a way to catch older films that you might have missed when they first came out. That's the case for Splice, a 2009 sci-fi horror movie that everyone is talking about.

Despite being put on Netflix US 14 years after its release, it's already jumping up the most-watched movies chart — and fans can't get over its gory and shocking content (for better or worse).

In Splice, two genetic engineers make the questionable decision to splice together human and animal DNA, to create something... else. Given that this is a sci-fi and horror movie, you can tell exactly how poorly that goes.

While the cast list is limited for this movie, you might recognize many of the actors for projects they've been in since... and other projects in which they've been behind the camera. Let's run through the Splice cast now.

Adrien Brody as Clive

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clive is one of the two genetic engineers who decides to splice together human and animal DNA. Initially he's skeptical of the creation, and wants to get rid of it, but his mind gets changed by... certain events.

Seven years before Splice came out, Brody became the youngest person to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, for being in The Pianist, so he was already an established icon.

Since then, Brody has been in many other award-nomiated movies including Midnight in Paris and The Grand Budapest Hotel, as well as many Wes Anderson movies including The French Dispatch, The Darjeeling Limited and Fantastic Mr. Fox and other blockbusters like King Kong, Predators, See How They Run and Blonde.

Brody is also set to be in many more 2023 movies including Apple TV Plus original Ghosted, Wes Anderson's upcoming Asteroid City and Charlie Day's directorial debut Fool's Paradise.

Sarah Polley as Elsa

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The other geneticist is Elsa, who quickly creates a motherly bond with the creature she creates, but her connection with the monster means she gets faced with some tough choices.

Sarah Polley started her career as an actress, and has appeared in movies and shows like the Dawn of the Dead remake, Go, Road to Avonlea, Mr. Nobody, Guinevere and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

However Polley's biggest successes come from her writing and directing career, which she moved into after acting. Her Away from Her was nominated for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and the recent Women Talking won that award and also was nominated for Best Picture.

Delphine Chanéac as Dren

(Image credit: Dark Castle Entertainment)

The 'monster' that Clive and Elsa create gets named Dren — named after the company the duo works for, backward. This creature quickly gains traits not just from its animal but from its human DNA donor.

Delphine Chanéac is a French actress who largely worked in French TV shows and movies until Splice, though she had a small role in The Pink Panther. You may have also seen her in Transporter: The Series, For the Love of Money and Verso.

David Hewlett as William Barlow

The boss of Clive and Elsa is William Barlow. Barlow unequivocally forbids his employees from tinkering with human and animal DNA, as he's content making money from their other projects — until he smells profit on this new project.

You might recognize Hewlett from several other similar sci-fi or fantasy projects, with him having roles in The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Scanners II and Pin.

However it's his TV roles that many know Hewlett from. He's in every episode of Stargate Atlantis and the majority of Traders, and also plays the lead role in the Graveyard Rats episode of Guillermo del Toro's anthology Cabinet of Curiosities. He's also in Cube, another cult sci-fi movie by the same director as Splice.