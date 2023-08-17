Meet the Strays cast: who voices the dogs in the Will Ferrell comedy

In the dog days of summer, the pups have taken over the movies with the comedy Strays. This adult comedy follows a group of dogs as they make an adventure to get some sweet revenge against a neglectful owner, meaning that the front-and-center stars of the Strays cast are the cute pooches at the center of the story.

While there are a number of recognizable humans that are a part of the Strays cast — Will Forte, Brett Gelman and Tinashe Kajese among them — the voice cast is made up a talented and recognizable ensemble.

But if you have a hard time placing just who is the voice of one of the dogs, we've got you covered. Here is a breakdown of who the voices are in the Strays cast.

Will Ferrell as Reggie

Reggie (Will Ferrell) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Reggie is a Border Terrier who loves just about everything in his life, especially his owner Doug (Forte). Unfortunately, it's blind love, because Doug is a neglectful owner who is constantly trying to get rid of Reggie. After being abandoned in the city and finding new friends, Reggie realizes who Doug really is and decides to get his revenge.

Reggie is voiced by Will Ferrell, who is a comedy legend responsible for making us all laugh with movies like Old School, Elf, Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers and more. More recently, Ferrell starred in Barbie and Spirited.

Jamie Foxx as Bug

Bug (Jamie Foxx) and Reggie (Will Ferrell) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Bug is a Boston Terrier stray that shows Reggie the ropes and all the amazing things that can come from being a stray. Bug is suspicious of humans, so he is up for helping Reggie out with his plan.

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx voices Bug, marking the third movie that Foxx has had in 2023, following They Cloned Tyrone and God Is a Bullet. Some of Foxx's previous well-known roles include Ray, Collateral, White House Down and Django Unchained.

Isla Fisher as Maggie

Maggie (Isla Fisher) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While Australian Shepherd Maggie is not a stray, she often sneaks away from her owner to hang out with Bug, Reggie and Hunter. Her keen sense of smell (even compared to other dogs) is a big help on their journey.

Isla Fisher is the voice behind Maggie, fitting as the actress grew up in Australia. Among Fisher's most recognized roles are Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Hot Rod, The Great Gatsby, Arrested Development and Wolf Like Me.

Randall Park as Hunter

Hunter (Randall Park) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hunter is a Great Dane who was formerly in training to be a police dog, but now works as a therapy dog in a retirement center. He's a bit nervous and wears a cone, but he still enjoys hanging out with Bug, Reggie and Maggie on their adventures.

Voicing Hunter is Randall Park, who broke out with the 2014 comedy The Interview and has since gone on to star in Veep, the MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision, Always Be My Maybe, Blockbuster and Fresh Off the Boat. Park also made his directorial debut in 2023 with the movie Shortcomings.

Rob Riggle as Rolf

Hunter (Randall Park), Maggie (Isla Fisher), Bug (Jamie Foxx) and Rolf (Rob Riggle) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Rolf is a German Shepherd that works as a police dog who bumps into the main quartet. He is voice by Rob Riggle, who has starred in The Hangover, 21 Jump Street and was a former correspondent for The Daily Show.

Josh Gad as Gus

Gus (Josh Gad), Reggie (Will Ferrell) and Bug (Jamie Foxx) in Strays (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Gus is another Yellow Lab that Reggie and company meet on their journey. He's what Bug describes as a narrator dog. Josh Gad, who famously voiced Olaf in Frozen and starred in Central Park, Avenue 5 and Wolf Like Me, provides the voice for Gus.

Greta Lee as Bella

Greta Lee (Image credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Universal didn't share a picture of the Miniature Pomeranian Bella that also belongs to Maggie's owner, who now gets all of the attention, but she is voiced by Greta Lee. Lee recently starred in Past Lives, as well as The Morning Show, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Russian Doll.

NOTE: Modern Family's Sofia Vergara also voices a character in Strays, but in case you haven’t watched Strays yet, we don't want to spoil the surprise. Keep your ears open though.