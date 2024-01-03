Money Heist: Berlin episode 2 recap: "Anchor and Lobo"

This article contains spoilers for Money Heist: Berlin episode 2, "Anchor and Lobo".

Berlin is the latest chapter in Netflix's Money Heist franchise. The prequel series follows the titular character as he embarks on one of his most lucrative jobs ever: stealing a hoard of priceless jewels from a Parisian auction house.

Money Heist: Berlin's second episode picks up right where we left off: Berlin heads off to try and woo Camille, whilst Roi (and Cameron) head off to retrieve the chalice from Father Toureaux. They eventually get their fake artifact back (after a rough encounter with the priest's two ex-cons, the gang's free to move onto the next stage of their plan to break.

Here's a full breakdown of everything that happened in Money Heist: Berlin episode 2.

Chalices and chases

Berlin enjoys a night on the town with Camille. (Image credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix)

Episode two begins with Berlin walking outside to charm Camille, the latest object of his affection. She's running late for her visit to the opera and about to get into her cab, but he successfully talks her into letting him tag along. Meanwhile, Cameron brings the motorbike over to Roi so he can intercept Father Toureaux en route to the airport and retrieve the chalice.

Camille gets changed into some colorful clothes during the ride and the taxi pulls up to "The Opera", which Berlin subsequently finds is actually a punk rock club (meaning he looks just a little out of place in his tuxedo). He manages to fit right in and cuts loose alongside Camille, whilst his friends are on their mission.

Disguised in black leather clothes, Camille and Roi catch up to Toureaux and attempt to drive by and snatch his case from him. Unfortunately, the two ex-convicts who worked for him stepped in to retrieve the bag.

One of them threw a bin at the pair, knocking Cameron and Roi off their bike and forcing them to flee on foot. With the two ex-cons giving chase on their motorbike, Cameron and Roi run through a wedding party and steal a small car to drive off.

Cameron and Roi are stopped in their tracks when they drive through a funeral procession but use the confusion to duck into a nearby parking garage. Inside, the pair set off car alarms to try and distract their pursuers as they head towards a car they can steal. But when Roi hotwires the car, he sets off the alarm and they narrowly avoid being detected. Frustrated, one of the ex-cons arms himself with a nearby fire axe.

Whilst Berlin and Camille get to know each other better at the club, Cameron and Roi climb into another stolen car and start to drive off. The ex-con with the fire axe slashes at one of their tires as they drive off, and they crash into a wall. As Cameron and Roi try to run away, the other convict turns the firehose on them, blasting the chalice out of their hands. When they recover, the pair flee the scene, empty-handed. Camille and Berlin also tax a cab back together, and he writes his phone number on her arm before they go their separate ways across the street from one another.

Tunnel vision

Keila gets closer to Bruce. (Image credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix)

The next morning, Bruce drops by the hotel looking for Cameron so he can get his bike back. He finds Keila tinkering with a virtual reality world and is impressed by her technical wizardry. She straps some sensors on his body, and it's clear there's chemistry fizzing between them.

Cameron, Roi, and Damián catch up over breakfast. Damián is furious that they didn't tell him about their mission to get the chalice back. Luckily, he reveals that Toureaux had brought the artifact back to him in the night; out of fear for his life from Roi and Cameron's botched robbery attempt, he'd decided not to journey to Spain anymore and is taking a week of leave... giving the gang seven days to continue digging in the catacombs, unimpeded.

Damián sends Roi to wake Berlin up, but their boss is awoken by a surprise phone call from Camille. Delighted, Berlin invites Camille out for breakfast; she confesses she's married, but is nevertheless interested in getting to know him, and is disappointed to learn he's planning on leaving Paris imminently.

When Roi arrives at the hotel room, Berlin lets him in and offers up a toast over his romance. Their celebration is short-lived, though, as Camille knocks on the door, asking to be let in. As all their stakeout equipment is on display, Berlin rebuffs Camille's advances, telling her he's not looking to just have an affair. Roi congratulates him for doing the right thing (Camille is married, after all), but Berlin soon chases Camille down the hall and they start making out.

A montage of Berlin and Camille zipping around on dates around Paris follows. Alongside, we also see the rest of the gang continuing their work underground... and we can see Keila's attention is frequently focused on Bruce. And despite being told to keep things purely professional by Berlin in episode one, it looks like Roi might still be interested in Cameron, too.

Back at the hotel that evening, Keila has a heart-to-heart with Cameron about her newfound feelings for Bruce. She's not sure what to do, seeing as she's 12 years older than him; Cameron tells her to go for it if she's just looking for a little fling but warns Keila to be careful if she's developing genuine feelings.

Cameron tells her the best way to deal with things is to cut loose, so they turn the music up and start to dance. Bruce drops by, and Cameron drags him into the room, and the trio soon calls Roi to join in the fun.

Breaking in

After a night of partying, the gang begins their auction house break-in in earnest. (Image credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix)

The following morning, Berlin explains the next stage of the plan to the group (and we see it play out before us).

Having reached the retaining wall they needed to dig through to reach the Chez Viénot auction house vault, they planned to enter the vault itself via the "back door", rather than through the main steel doors.

To access the back door, they move into the air chamber and service area, where they need to get changed into full hazmat suits so they don't leave any DNA traces behind.

Once inside, they're faced with another concrete wall. The plan is to cut through the iron joints but not to remove the blocks just yet as the antechamber is covered by CCTV.

They plan to enter the chamber when there's no active auction and only two security guards stationed in the area. After observing the guards' every movement, so they can predict their behavior, they dream up a plan to divert the guards' attention while Keila can hack into their security system.

Bruce is dispatched as a pizza delivery guy to draw the guards away from their monitors and generally rile them up to the point they start a fight with him. Meanwhile, Keila and Damián hack into the CCTV system, noting that there's a flaw in their plan as there's a door in the chamber that someone could walk through at any moment.

Partway through the plan, Keila messes up and cuts the wrong wire. Luckily, Berlin had given Bruce a pill he could take to fake the symptoms of a seizure. Whilst the guards are busy attending to him, Keila bypasses her mistake just in the nick of time, and the group flees the scene and replaces the concrete block so there's no trace of anyone ever having been inside the chamber.

Keila now has full control of their security system, leaving them ready to enter the next stage of the plan: figuring out how to open the door to the vault unnoticed, so the gang can come and go as they please.

Money Heist: Berlin is now streaming on Netflix.