Berlin — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Money Heist spinoff

The world of Money Heist continues to expand in the new series Berlin. The latest entry to the franchise, which already includes the original Netflix show and the Money Heist: Korea spinoff, puts the focus on a popular character, with Berlin serving as a prequel story of Pedro Alonso's master thief Berlin.

Money Heist creator Álex Pina is once again behind this new series, which is going to explore Berlin's first love and his career as a thief when he was in Paris. Who is joining him and when can Netflix subscribers watch the new series?

Here is everything that we know right now about Berlin.

Close out 2023 by bingeing the latest spinoff of Money Heist, as Berlin premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 29. The entire season will be available immediately to stream.

Berlin cast

Returning to his role of Berlin is Pedro Alonso. He appeared in all seasons of the original Money Heist, even after his character was killed off in Part 2 (he appeared in flashbacks throughout the rest of the series). Outside of Money Heist, the Spanish actor has appeared in Spanish-language shows like The Ministry of Time and Padre Casares.

Joining Alonso in the Berlin cast as his team of thieves is Michelle Jenner (Bird Box: Barcelona) as Keila, Tristán Ulloa (Warrior Nun) as Damián, Begoña Vargas (A Different View) as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) as Roi and Joel Sanchez, who is making his acting debut in the series.

The series will also feature Julien Paschal (One Year, One Night) as Polignac, their target. There are also going to be some Money Heist veterans, as IMDb lists Itziar Ituño, who played Raquel Murillo, and Najwa Nimri, who played Alicia Sierra, as part of the cast.

Berlin plot

Berlin is a prequel series, telling the story of a past heist Berlin pulled off in Paris before he became involved with the Money Heist crew.

With Berlin believing only two things can turn around a bad day — love and a million dollar payday — he plans to acquire the latter by robbing $44 million dollars worth of jewels from a Paris auction house in one night. However, love also looks like it is going to have a role to play, as Berlin forms feelings for the ex-wife of Polignac.

Berlin trailer

Get pumped to return to the world of Money Heist with the fun trailer for Berlin right here:

Does Berlin have subtitles?

Like Money Heist, Berlin is a Spanish production, so the main characters are going to be speaking Spanish (and possibly French given the show's location). For English-speaking viewers, subtitles for the show will be available or, as indicated by the trailer, English-language dubbing is also an option.

How to watch Berlin

Berlin is a Netflix original series, so it will only be available to watch on the streaming platform. That means you need a Netflix subscription to check it out. Once you're signed up, you can watch Berlin and the original Money Heist series, as well as its previous spinoff Money Heist: Korea, on the streaming service.