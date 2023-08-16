Warrior Nun's future has been confirmed — but there's a twist

Warrior Nun will make an exciting return after Netflix decided not to renew the series beyond Warrior Nun season 2.

Fans were devastated when Warrior Nun was not renewed for season 3, but the creators have reassured fans that the beloved program is alive and kicking and that it will return for three feature films.

So while it isn't the Warrior Nun season 3 fans may have been expecting, it definitely means there'll be more Warrior Nun hitting our screens soon, and we'll be able to see more from the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

A countdown appeared on a website called WarriorNunSaved.com which suggested that season 3 would be announced. Fans excitedly waited until August 15, when they finally got the news they were waiting for.

But it turns out Warrior Nun is returning in a different capacity than we thought, and executive producer Dean English spoke on a video addressing fans and telling them the good news.

He said: "I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.

"It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So, thank you so much for your continued support."

However, not much is known about these films just yet and what they might entail, so fans will have to be patient while we wait for further details to be confirmed by the Warrior Nun creators.

There's plenty to look forward to, however, because Warrior Nun season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger meaning there's plenty of material for the creators to explore across the three new films.

In our Warrior Nun season 2 ending explained, we explored some of the key moments such as Lilith warning Beatrice about a Great War between Heaven and Hell that was on the horizon. Not only that, but Beatrice chose to leave the Order due to a variety of personal reasons.

So it's likely that the films will explore the aftermath of season 2 in great detail, but we will have to be patient to find out more.

Warrior Nun season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.