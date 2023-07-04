Warrior Nun season 3: everything we know

Warrior Nun season 3 is officially happening!

Fans of the YA Netflix drama were devastated to learn that Netflix had opted not to renew the series after the second season landed in late 2022. The news was received extremely poorly, prompting fans to mobilise and continue to call on the streamer to bring the series back after its cliffhanger ending.

On June 28, Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry revealed that the outcry had not been in vain, as he teased that the show would be making a comeback after all! In a tweet, Barry wrote: "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!"

We're still light on details about Warrior Nun's third series — it still needs to find a new home, for a start — but we do have an idea of when we'll be learning more about the show. Here's what we know about Warrior Nun season 3 right now.



As of our latest update we don't have a release date for Warrior Nun season 3. We only just got word that the series was returning, so we expect it'll be a while before we learn anything more.

We do at least know one thing for certain. Whatever Warrior Nun's next season looks like, it won't be streaming on Netflix. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the streaming juggernaut was not moving forward with a third season in the wake of Barry's announcement, so we're waiting to find out where the show will end up going forward.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3qJune 28, 2023 See more

What will happen in Warrior Nun season 3?

At the time of writing, we know very little about what Warrior Nun season 3 could look like, but we do at least know when we can expect to learn more about the show's next chapter.

A few days after confirming the show's return, Simon Barry tweeted a link to a website called WarriorNunSaved.com. Currently, all that's displayed on the site is a countdown that is set to run till mid-August (on or around Tuesday, August 15).

Below that, you can sign up for exclusive updates via email. So, we look forward to hearing more about what's in store for Warrior Nun season 3 then.

Aside from the impending arrival of more details, the only other thing we have to go off is Simon Barry's promise that the next instalment 'is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine.'

Warrior Nun season 3 cast

We'd expect Ava Silva to make a return. (Image credit: MANOLO PAVÓN/NETFLIX)

It's difficult to predict who's going to star in the third series at the moment, but our best guess is that Alba Baptista will almost certainly return to play Ava Silva if the show's going to return. Along with Baptista, it seems a safe bet that other supporting stars like Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith) and Tristan Ulloa (Father Vincent) could be back, too.

The one thing we know for sure is that Toya Turner won't be making a comeback for the third season. Turner had to step away from the series, meaning her character, Shotgun Mary, did not return for the second season. And since Simon Barry told Screen Rant that there were 'no plans' to recast Mary for season 2, we'd bet she won't be back, especially since it seemed she had died at the hands of Adriel's forces.

Is there a Warrior Nun season 3 trailer?

Not yet, and we doubt we'll be seeing one for a while.