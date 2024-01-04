Money Heist: Berlin episode 3 recap: 'Full House of Embryos'

This article contains spoilers for Money Heist: Berlin episode 3, "Full House of Embryos".

Berlin is the latest addition to Netflix's Money Heist franchise. This prequel dives into one of Berlin's (Pedro Alonso) past jobs, a daring heist that saw him assembling a crack team to steal a load of jewels from a Parisian auction house.

In episode 2, Berling and the crew finally open up the vault's back door. And since they have a wait on their hands before the jewels are brought into the building, he tells his crew to enjoy Paris and disappears on a getaway with Camille to try and steal her away from her husband once and for all.

Here's a full recap of how Money Heist: Berlin episode 3 played out.

The next phase

Damián and the rest of the crew finally open the back door to the vault. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 3 continues with Berlin excitedly talking up the next phase of their plan at the hotel: opening the "back door" to the vault at Chez Vienot. Keila starts explaining that, now she's successfully hacked into the system, she can play recorded footage of the empty vault and the antechamber so the guards can't see what they're up to. Partway through, Bruce interrupts by going over to the minibar in the hotel room; affronted, Berlin tells him to finish the entire bottle there and then.

Before he continues, he explains why he hired a young, green crew for this massive heist; he can teach them how to behave, and how to follow the plan, without their egos interfering. We then see the group continue the break-in as Damián explains the next steps.

Now that they've got access to the vault's antechamber; they cut through the joints on the vault's back wall and then lift it with a remote-controlled crane just high enough so they can crawl in, making it so they can swipe the jewels whenever they're deposited. But since that won't happen for a few days, he tells them to "enjoy Paris" in the meantime and promptly disappears to continue courting Camille.

He and Camille go for a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but their date is interrupted when Camille's husband, François Polignac arrives. She panics but Berlin tells her to invite François over to the table; he pretends to be an art dealer that Camille was meeting for a business lunch and promptly storms off after causing a scene. Afterwards, the pair reunite and Camille tells Berlin she finds her time with him exhilarating, and he begs her to take a trip away with him for a few days to the Hotel Le Reve D'Or.

Getaway

Berlin and Camille take an exciting trip together. (Image credit: Netflix)

The rest of the crew are celebrating at a rooftop restaurant. As they plan how they're going to celebrate their triumph, Damián gets a phone call from his wife. She tells him she wants to separate. He's devastated and decides to stay in the hotel to keep an eye on the cameras. Cameron says she'll stay and keep him company, whilst Keila, Bruce, and Roi plan to go out partying.

Later, the trio are walking down the riverbank. Bruce asks Roi where he stashed the motorbike, as he's been getting repeated calls from the rental company demanding it back. Roi refuses to tell him... until Keila lets slip that the police could use the photo from Bruce's fake passport to identify him. So, seeing that they've got a loose end to tie up, Roi tells him the bike is with Father Toureaux's ex-cons.

While Berlin and Camille continue their passionate affair at a luxurious hotel, Cameron tries to comfort Damián over his changing relationship but ends up giving him the idea that his wife must be having an affair. After he storms off to think things through, she overhears the auctioneers on their surveillance devices discussing the final preparations for the jewels.

Back at the other hotel, Camille gets a call from François. He'd returned home and learned all about her affair with Berlin after spotting her emails on her open laptop. Berlin disappears into the gardens, celebrating what he's sure is about to be his next relationship, whilst Camille tries to smooth things over with her husband on the phone.

Second fiddle

Roi gets a troubling phone call from Berlin. (Image credit: Netflix)

Cameron returns to Damián's room in Paris. He's meticulously looked over his relationship and found several bits of evidence that prove (to him, at least) that's been cheating on him, and begins explaining it all to her.

Cameron interrupts his rant to tell him the jewels have arrived in the vault. However, since they're going to be appraised in a day, and then they'll be brought to a press conference on Wednesday before being sold on Thursday. Damián realizes this means their plans have changed: they'll have to steal the jewels that night.

Roi reaches out to Berlin to tell him about the changing timeframe; after spotting Camille calling him back up to the room, Berlin promises he'll be there, but he has to hang up.

In their room, Berlin is baffled when Camille reveals that François is surprisingly understanding. He doesn't want to stand in the way of their affair and even says he wants to meet him. Worse, Camille tells Berlin she wasn't ever planning to leave François; in fact, François had just told her he'd been thinking about starting a family with her, and Camille says this has re-sparked a flame for him.

Berlin speeds away from the hotel and receives another call from Roi. Damián was getting anxious because Berlin had answered his phone call, but said not to worry about it since Berlin was already en route. When Roi asks if Berlin is okay, his boss breaks into a rant about Camille and François. And when Roi tells Berlin to separate his personal and professional lives, Berlin says he can't possibly give up on her now. Instead, he tells Roi to get the ingredients to make chloroform so he can deal with François properly.

