Only Murders in the Building season 4 suspects: who killed Sazz?

Ever since the shocking Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending saw Charles' (Steve Martin) longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) shot down by a sniper, we've been dying (no pun intended) to know who was behind the murder. Did they mean to kill Sazz or was Charles the target? With Only Murders in the Building season 4 officially back, it's time to put together an official list of suspects.

I'll be updating this list every week as new episodes of OMITB season 4 debut and we get more information on the crime and just who may be responsible, moving people off the board if they are proven innocent and ranking who I believe is our most likely killer based on the information we have available. Help keep track of your own list by reading our in-depth Only Murders in the Building season 4 recaps.

So, who do I think killed Sazz? Here's my list of current suspects:

Jan Bellows

Amy Ryan in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

After Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 1, we don't have a lot to go off of yet in putting together a suspect list, as Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) just officially figured out that Sazz was dead at the end of the episode. So for our first suspect, we're going back to someone from the past: Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan).

The OMITB season 1 killer has not appeared on the show since season 2 and as far as we know, isn't slated to appear in season 4, but hear me out. At the end of season 3, Sazz said she had something delicate to talk to Charles about. Sazz began a relationship with Jan after she was sentenced to prison, so perhaps the relationship went sour and Jan is looking for revenge.

When we broke down the Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer, we may have seen the sniper, who certainly looked like they were wearing women's attire, and as a former resident, Jan would likely know her way around the building. Even if she isn't the one who pulled the trigger, it's entirely possible she made a connection in prison and hired someone to murder Sazz (or Charles if she is still holding some resentment toward him).

While it's going back to the well, Jan's past with both Sazz and Charles and her possible criminal connections make her my prime suspect, at least until we get further into the investigation.

Bev Melon

Molly Shannon in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Hollywood producer Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) is the one who brought the OMITB team out to talk about making a movie about them, so why would she be a suspect? Well, what we see of her early on is someone who is determined to get what she wants — she says herself that when she sees a project she likes she goes after it hard. Could that include dipping into murder to ensure that there's good material or publicity for the movie to capitalize on?

Considering it was Oliver's Broadway producer Donna and her son Cliff behind the murder of Ben Glenroy in season 3, I highly doubt the show would follow a similar trajectory with Bev Melon this season. But again, until the show unveils some more suspects, she at least has to be on the list.

Marshall

Jin Ha in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

In a similar vein, the Only Murders in the Building movie screenwriter Marshall (Jin Ha) seems like a long shot, but he did raise my antenna a little bit. He's clearly excited about telling the story behind the Only Murders team. Did that boil over into a potentially murderous mentality?

While Bev Melon feels too close to Donna and Cliff, Marshall feels too similar to Poppy White from season 2 to be a stronger contender. But until I can cross him off the list, I'll keep an eye on anything else that may point to him as the potential killer.

Expect more suspects to come out of the woodwork in the coming episodes, so check back in as I update the list. Watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.