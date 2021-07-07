Paul McCartney shares untold Beatles stories in ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ trailer

The music of The Beatles is still incredibly popular closing in on 50 years since they became an international sensation, and in a new Hulu mini series Paul McCartney, one of two surviving members of the band, will share untold stories, memories and more for fans. Hulu unveiled a first look of what the series, McCartney 3,2,1, will offer in a trailer.

McCartney 3,2,1 will feature McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin in a one-on-one interview discussing McCartney’s career, from The Beatles to Wings and his work as a solo artist. The series will consist of six episodes, all of which will be available to watch on July 16.

The trailer for McCartney 3,2,1 features McCartney and Rubin discussing the early days of McCartney working with John Lennon, finding Ringo Starr, the creation of songs like “All My Loving,” “With a Little Help from my Friends,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” and “Maybe I’m Amazed.” It’s a great tease for what is going to be a must watch for any Beatles fan, or just music fans in general to be honest.

Take a gander at just some of what’s in store with the trailer for McCartney 3,2,1.

This isn’t the first time that Hulu has presented a documentary that focuses on The Beatles. In 2016, Ron Howard directed a film for the streaming service titled The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years, which featured archival footage, interviews and other stories about the band on tour from 1963-1966.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, on McCartney 3,2,1 on Paul McCartney’s website. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

This will also be one of two major Beatles-related projects coming out this year, as Peter Jackson will have a documentary centered on the band, The Beatles: Get Back, coming to Disney Plus in the fall.

Hulu, one of the original streaming services, continues to provide consumers with plenty of original content with titles like The Handmaid’s Tale, Love, Victor, False Positive and Summer of Soul, among many more. It also offers Hulu with Live TV, which gives subscribers access to sports and other live TV channels.