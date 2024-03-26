Physical: 100 season 2 episode 6 recap: Into the mines

This article contains spoilers for Physical: 100 season 2 episode 6, "Mine". The Physical: 100 season 2 cast has been put through their paces in a new set of uber-tough trials in the popular Korean Netflix challenge show's second installment... and things are only getting tougher.

Episode six of the series sees our six teams progressing on to take part in Quest 3. Their latest feat of strength sees the group taking part in a series of head-to-head competitions, moving heavy minecarts laden with sandbags that weigh 40kg each. But before moving on, there was another challenge in the way: representatives from each team got to take part in a pull-up competition to try and earn a privilege for the next mission. Here's a full recap of Physical: 100 season 2 episode 6.

Physical: 100 season 2 episode 6: Pull-up, push on

The episode begins with the climatic reveal of Jing Ji-hyun's final teammate. Unsurprisingly, he's chosen to include "Thanos", aka Kim Min-su, forming a group that the other competitors immediately fear will dominate the competition.

Back in the rec room, the competitors are introduced to the next Quest. This will be a team delegate match, where three of the six teams will compete side by side, and the weakest team will be eliminated from the competition.

Before Quest 3, each team leader (and a member of their squad) are required to take part in a pull-up challenge. The duo who perform the most pull-ups will get the privilege of choosing which two teams they'll face off against in Quest 3. You can see the full results below, including the two competitors, their individual and total scores.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Leader Teammate Total Reps Kim Dong-hyun (28 pull-ups) Ko Jung-hun (42 pull-ups) 70 Andre Jin (29 pull-ups) Power Who YAMI (38 pull-ups) 67 Lee Won-hee (27 pull-ups) Ham Young-jin (30 pull-ups) 57 Lee Jae-yoon (27 pull-ups) Lee Hyun-jeong (6 pull-ups) 33 Hong Beom-seok (36 pull-ups) Kang Cheong-myeong (38 pull-ups) 74 Jung Ji-hyun (43 pull-ups) Amotti (41 pull-ups) 84

Having won the challenge, Jung Ji-hyun decides to choose the two teams he thinks are the weakest left in the competition. He opts for Team Lee Won-hee and Team Andre Jin. His words, though, spur the other two captains on, prompting them to shake hands in the hope they get to send this new group home. His decision also means that Team Hong Beom-seok, Teem Lee Jae-yoon and Team im Dong-hyun will compete in the other part of Quest 3

With the groups decided, the first three teams head into the next arena for Quest 3, which is the abandoned mine set that we've seen in promotional material for season 2. Quest 3 is comprised of four rounds, each of which sees members of the teams shifting huge amounts of weight.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All four rounds are timed, and the groups earn points for their rank, with the lowest-scoring team leaving the competition. The fastest to complete the task earn 3 points, 2nd place earns 2 points, and 3rd earns 1 point. If there's a tie, then the time taken to complete all four rounds is brought into things, and the faster team will advance to the next stage.All teammates have to participate in at least one of the rounds.

The first round sees two members of each team working together to move heavy minecarts laden with sandbags along a track. In Round 1, one member of the team has to push the empty cart along, realign and connect it to two more minecarts and then push it to the other end of the track, load up an amount of sandbags (each weighing 40 kg) and push them back to the start point. Then, the two competitors can unload the cargo, and the second person can push the carts back and retrieve more weight. In the second round, one person from each team has to move a total of 1.2 tons of weight (30 of the 50 bags) all on their own.

Round 1 begins with Kim Min-su and Kim Jee-hyuk (Team Jung Ji-hyun) competing with Andre Jin and Chang Yong-heung and Kim Yeong-chan and Park Da-sol (Team Lee Won-hee).

Kim Min-su puts in a huge performance, managing to move 30 of the 50 total bags in his first trip. Andre Jin puts in an impressive effort, too, moving 18 bags on his first go. Lee Won-hee admitted that he thought they'd be outmatched in the strength department, here; his two team members struggle far more than the other two groups.

Team Jung Ji-hyun finish the round in under 11 minutes, with Kim Jee-hyuk moving the remaining 20 bags. Andre Jin wants to save Chang Yong-heung's energy for the later rounds, so he mops up the last remaining bags from their lane in a third trip, meaning they finished in second place. On his second trip to the sandbags, Kim Yeong-chan falters. The other competitors ended up coming to his aid, and collectively helped push the cart to the end with the remaining weight. He and Park Da-sol were given a ten-minute penalty to their time for coming in third.

Round 2 sees Lee Jang-kun (Team Jung Ji-hyun) taking on Jung You-in (Team Andre Jin) and Lim Soo-jin (Team Lee Won-hee). Jang-kun and Soo-jin start off neck-and-neck as they start connecting the carts, but Jang-kun starts to pull ahead. He resolves to move the entire 1.2 ton load in one trip, and proceeds to start loading the carts up with sandbags once he gets to the end of the track.

Lim Soo-jin is in second place and decides to start pushing with 15 bags on board, but she stops and adds more weight as she felt it was too light to start with. She is the first to leave the supply pint, but Lee Jang-kun follows behind her, managing to claim first place for his team after shifting the entire cargo.

Jung You-in lags behind for the entire competition, arriving at the start point to unload just as Lim Soo-jin sets off for her second and final trip; Soo-jin manages to claim second place, meaning Team Lee Won-hee and Team Andre Jin are tied on points going into the latter rounds of Quest 3.

These final two rounds follow roughly the same principle; the teams have to shift weight along a track, and will once again earn points based on where they finish. The main difference is that these two rounds will take place in mid-air. Round 3 requires two team members to swing along a set of monkey bars and kick a hanging back from one end to other. Then, they have to come back and tag in their partner, who has to do the same thing with the remaining bag. Similar to before, Round 4 sees one competitor kicking the two bag payload along on their own.

Having introduced the latter rounds, and with the tension high, the episode ends as the next competitors prepare to take on the second half of this brutal challenge.

Physical: 100 season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. If you're desperate to see more from the series, check out our guide to the Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule so you know when the final batch of episodes will drop.