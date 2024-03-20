Physical: 100 season 2 episode 4 recap: Conquering the Maze

This article contains spoilers for Physical: 100 season 2 episode 4, "Lost". The Physical: 100 team is continuing the search for the ultimate physique with an even tougher edition of the hit Korean Netflix challenge show.

The fourth episode is the final part of our first batch from season 2. With all the One-on-One matches over and done with, our Physical: 100 season 2 cast has been cut in half. But they haven't gotten much of a break!

Our surviving competitors soon find themselves being split into teams of five for Quest 2: "Conquer the Maze", and the fourth episode shows how the team captains agonized over their choices before finding out whether they'd picked the perfect team in the show's third trial. Here's a full Physical: 100 season 2 episode 4 recap.

Physical: 100 season 2 episode 4: A new challenge looms

We pick back up with the contestants in the entrance hall, which looks a lot bigger now half of the competition has been sent packing. There, they find out they'll be splitting into ten teams of five for Quest 2, and that only five of those teams will be progressing to the next stage of the competition.

To begin forming these teams, all 50 contestants are asked to vote for a handful of people they'd like to team up with. The ten people who received the most votes were then elected as team leaders. These leaders were revealed in order of most to least votes. Once they were revealed, the 10 captains were then given the chance to form their teams. Below is a table showing who the captains were, and who they chose:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Captain Chosen Teammates Kim Dong-hyun Jung Dae-jin, Ko Jung-hun, Lee Ho-yeon, Wi Sung-oh Hong Beom-seok Gibson, Kang Cheong-myeong, Seol Young-ho, Park Ha-yan Amotti Kim Jee-hyuk, Kim Do-hyeon, Kang Young-seo, Kim Ki-hyuk Lee Won-hee Park Da-sol, Ham Young-jin, Lim Soo-jin, Kim Yeong-chan Jung Ji-hyun Seo Young-woo, Ha Moo-kyoung, Kim Ji-eun, Jang Jun-hyuk Kim Min-su Chong Te-se, Jang Sung-yeop, Eom Dae-hyun, Kim Dam-bi Lee Jae-yeon Jo Sung-bin, Lee Hyung-jeong, Justin Harvey, Joo Min-kyung Andre Jin Chang Yong-heung, Park Woo-jin, Power Who YAMI, Jung You-in Hwang Choong-won Kim Dong-hyun, Sim Yu-ri, Lee Jun-ha, Jo Ha-rang Lee Jang-kun Kim Hyeong-kyu, Kim Amugae, Go Min-jung, Hong Da-eun

Once the teams were chosen, the contestants found out how the match-ups for Quest 2 would be decided.

Essentially, the other captains will be asked whether they want to challenge each of the other teams. If two or more captains opt for a particular match-up, the challenged captain then gets to decide which of his challengers they want to face. The selection process begins with the captain who received the fewest votes (Lee Jang-kun). Hong Beom-seok and Kim Dong-hyun put themselves forward as challengers, and Jang-kun decides he wants to face Hong Beom-seok. After that, we also learn that Team Hwang Choong-won will face Lee Won-hee's group when they go head-to-head; this latter pairing is the first match-up we see play out in the episode.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two groups head into the arena for the next Quest, which is where we learn the rules for the new task. The two groups stand looking out over a huge maze. Inside, there is a "supply depot" at the center, containing sandbags that weigh anything between 6 and 20 kg. Spread out through the maze are three control points, each of which has a huge set of scales inside.

The players have 15 minutes in the maze to carry the supply bags to each of these zones. After 5 minutes have passed, the scales will be engaged and begin swinging to one side or the other and a flag will be raised, indicating which team's piled on more weight. After the time is up, the team that controls two of the three zones will win; the other team will be eliminated from the competition immediately.

A couple of things to note: players are not allowed to move or steal supplies within the capture zones (but they can steal them elsewhere in the maze). There's also a handful of special supplies that weigh significantly more hidden in the maze and could offer a big bonus to the team willing to seek them out, too.

Before the teams enter, they have time to think up a strategy and try to memorize the paths through the maze. Lee Won-hee's team opts to entirely focus on just two of the three zones, whilst Team Hwang Choong-won decides to split up into a 2-2-1 formation.

When the timer begins, both teams run to the center and attack the challenge. Hwang Choong-won's team manages to find two of the "special supplies", which are huge oak barrels, and they add them to their scale in Zone 2.

When the scales are engaged, Team Lee Won-hee has the upper hand, with two zones claimed to one. As it turns out, finding the bonus supplies ended up being a hindrance to Choong-won's team. Because they didn't throw them into the basket carefully enough, there was lots of space on the scale where they couldn't add extra weight, and Won-hee's crew managed to outdo their rivals and survive the round. Afterward, Hwang Choong-won blamed the loss on himself for not reacting and changing strategies during the competition.

Game two is Team Kim Dong-hyun vs Team Amotti. Amotti also opts for the 2-2-1 strategy, whilst Kim Dong-hyun plans to gun for just two capture zones, abandoning Zone 2 as they think it's the furthest from the supply depot. Dong-hyun also plans to float around the maze and keep an eye on that zone; if Amotti's crew abandons it, they'll switch up and try to claim it.

Five minutes in, Team Kim Dong-hyun is losing, but Zone 3 is pretty evenly matched. To try and even the odds, Kim Dong-hyun and bodybuilder Wi Sung-oh begin blocking the path and stealing supplies to one of the zones, and they manage to turn the tides whilst his other teammates hustle elsewhere. With this tactic change in place, Team Kim Dong-hyun ultimately claims victory.

Episode 4 closes with Team Hong Beom-seok vs Team Lee Jang-kun. Hong Beom-seok's group has a clear strategy; target all three zones and try to make a big push from the off, with Da-yan targeting the nearest zone on her own. Meanwhile, Jang-kun struggles to decide on a course of action, and the challenge starts before they've decided exactly who should go where.

At the 5-minute mark, Lee Jang-kun's team has the lead, with Zone 1 becoming the swing site. Jang-kun decides to mobilize all five of his teammates at Zone 1 to keep control of it, prompting Hong Beom-seok to try and bait them into thinking he's making a push for control over Zone 3, so they can regain control of 1.

The plan works, but Team Jang-kun realizes what's happened and Zone 1 becomes a battleground as the teams start trying to grab one another's supplies. The episode ends showing one of the sets of scales tipping and supplies falling off one of the piles... and we have to wait a whole week to find out which team came out on top!

Physical: 100 season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. If you're desperate to see more from the series, check out our guide to the Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule so you know when the next batch of episodes will drop.