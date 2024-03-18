Physical: 100 season 2 cast — meet the contestants

We're about to watch the Physical: 100 season 2 cast take on a new set of challenges as the uber-tough Korean challenge show returns to Netflix on Tuesday, March 19.

For Physical: 100 season 2 — Underground, the producers have gathered another batch of uber-fit competitors to search for the ideal physique all over again. And this time, we knew the identities of all 100 competitors going into the show.

Once more, people from all ages, gender identities, and walks of life will be duking it out to try and prove they have that perfect blend of strength, agility, speed, endurance, and wit. They face an even tougher challenge in the sophomore season, as Netflix has promised the challenges will be harder, and the arena (which is a massive South Korean mine) is even more extensive.

Below, you can find a full list of the Physical: 100 season 2 cast, including their names, which group they've been sorted into, and their discipline or physical background.

Who's in the Physical: 100 season 2 cast?

Group One: Warriors

Kim Dong-hyun - Martial Artist

Hong Beom-seok - Ex-firefighter

Sim Yu-ri - MMA Fighter

Kang Cheong-myeong - Korean Coast Guard Officer

Lim Soo-jin - Bodybuilder

Ku Sung-hoe - Reserve Sergeant First Class

Ko Jong-hun - Special Operation Unit Member

Gibson - US Army Officer

Park Woo-jin - Korean Coast Guard Officer

Seol Young-ho - MMA Fighter

Jo Sung-bin - MMA fighter

Ham Young-jin - Police Officer

Hunter Lee - FBI Diplomat

Hwang Mun-kyeong - Firefighter/Paramedic

Jang Sung-yeop - Bodybuilder

Lee Hyun-woo - Bodybuilder

Kang Eun-hee - Bodybuilder

Kim Nam-wook - Bodybuilder

Kim Min-su - Bodybuilder

Group Two: National Athletes

Jung Ji-hyun - National Wrestler

Jung You-in - National Swimmer

Shin Soo-ji - National Rhythmic Athlete

Lee Won-hee - National Judo Athlete

Park Seung-hee - National Short-Track Speed Skater

Mo Tae-bum - National Speed Skater

Andre Jin - National Rugby Team Athlete

Kim Do-hyeon - National Boxer

Kim Dong-hyun - National Bobsledder

Kim Jee-hyuk - National Rowing Team Athlete

Kim Hyeong-kyu - National Boxer

Kim Hye-bin - National Wushu Sanda Team Athlete

Kang Min-su - National Sport Climber

Park Da-sol - National Judo Athlete

Park Yeon-su - National Powerlifter

Park Hee-jun - National Karate Athlete

Seo Young-woo - National Bobsledder

Kang Young-seo - National Alpine Skier

Eom Dae-hyun - National Parkour Athlete

Lee Ye-joo - National Kurash Athlete

Lee Jang-kun - National Kabaddi Team Athlete

Chang Yong-heung - National Rugby Team Athlete

Lee Hyun-jeong - Phsyical Education Teacher

Jo Ha-rang - National Handball Team Player

Joo Min-kyung - National Arm Wrestler

Choi Won-jae - National Cheerleading Team Athlete

Heo Kyung-hee - National Rugby Team Athlete

Group Three: It Body

Hwang Choong-won - Heavy Equipment Operator

Lee Hyun-jin - Actor

Ko Hyo-joo - Skateboarder

Hong Da-eun - Arborist

Power Who YAMI - Cosplayer

Kim Ki-hyuk - Announcer

Kim Amugae - YouTuber

Ahn Sung-hwan - Food Service Company CEO

Sim Sung-eon - Nurse

Son Yeong-seok - Office Worker

Wi Sung-oh - Trainer

Yoon Han-jin - College Student (Special PhysEd)

Jang Yoon-sung - Food Service Company CEO

Jeon Hee-jeong - Stunt Performer

Jo Han - College Student (Sports and Leisure)

Ju Sung-min - Doctor of Korean Medicine

Juyang - Apparel Company CEO

Kim Hee-hyun - Ballerino

Kim Bong-yun - Carpenter

Kang Ki-jun - Jige Porter

Group Four: Superstar Athletes

Park Ha-yan - Handball Player

Chong Te-se - Soccer Player

Kim Ji-eun - Track and Field Athlete

Hwang Chan-seok - Ssireum Athlete

Kim Dam-bi - Weightlifter

Go Min-jung - Professional Crossfitter

Kim Yeong-chan - Taekkyon Athlete

Ryu Si-hyun - Street Lifting Athlete

Amber Yang - Professional Crossfitter

Lee Jun-ha - American Football Player

Im Su-jeong - Ssireum Athlete

Kim Min-ho - Professional Wrestler

Jang Jun-hyuk - Wrestler

Choi Soo-in - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete

Hong Hyeon-jun - Long Drive Golfer

Ha Moo-kyoung - Handball Player

Group Five: Athletic Celebrities

Lee Jae-yoon - Actor

Kang So-yeon - TV Personality

Amotti - Crossfitter

KNUCKS - Dancer

Kwon Ga-young - Fitness Model

Lee Jang-jun - Singer (Golden Child)

Park Kwang-jae - Actor

Lee Kyu-ho - Actor

GPT - YouTuber

Noh Sung-yul - Martial Arts Teacher

Lee Ho-yeon - Model

Justin Harvey - Actor

Jeon Jong-hyeok - Singer

Jung Dae-jin - Sports Model

Kang Seung-min - YouTuber

Kim Woo-joo - Fashion Model

Emmanuel - Fitness Model

No Seung-hyuk - Dance Artist

Netflix has also released a video featuring each and every one of our competitors; you can find it below.

Physical: 100 season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from Tuesday, March 19.