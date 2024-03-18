Physical: 100 season 2 cast — meet the contestants
All 100 members of the Physical: 100 season 2 cast.
We're about to watch the Physical: 100 season 2 cast take on a new set of challenges as the uber-tough Korean challenge show returns to Netflix on Tuesday, March 19.
For Physical: 100 season 2 — Underground, the producers have gathered another batch of uber-fit competitors to search for the ideal physique all over again. And this time, we knew the identities of all 100 competitors going into the show.
Once more, people from all ages, gender identities, and walks of life will be duking it out to try and prove they have that perfect blend of strength, agility, speed, endurance, and wit. They face an even tougher challenge in the sophomore season, as Netflix has promised the challenges will be harder, and the arena (which is a massive South Korean mine) is even more extensive.
Below, you can find a full list of the Physical: 100 season 2 cast, including their names, which group they've been sorted into, and their discipline or physical background.
Who's in the Physical: 100 season 2 cast?
Group One: Warriors
- Kim Dong-hyun - Martial Artist
- Hong Beom-seok - Ex-firefighter
- Sim Yu-ri - MMA Fighter
- Kang Cheong-myeong - Korean Coast Guard Officer
- Lim Soo-jin - Bodybuilder
- Ku Sung-hoe - Reserve Sergeant First Class
- Ko Jong-hun - Special Operation Unit Member
- Gibson - US Army Officer
- Park Woo-jin - Korean Coast Guard Officer
- Seol Young-ho - MMA Fighter
- Jo Sung-bin - MMA fighter
- Ham Young-jin - Police Officer
- Hunter Lee - FBI Diplomat
- Hwang Mun-kyeong - Firefighter/Paramedic
- Jang Sung-yeop - Bodybuilder
- Lee Hyun-woo - Bodybuilder
- Kang Eun-hee - Bodybuilder
- Kim Nam-wook - Bodybuilder
- Kim Min-su - Bodybuilder
Group Two: National Athletes
- Jung Ji-hyun - National Wrestler
- Jung You-in - National Swimmer
- Shin Soo-ji - National Rhythmic Athlete
- Lee Won-hee - National Judo Athlete
- Park Seung-hee - National Short-Track Speed Skater
- Mo Tae-bum - National Speed Skater
- Andre Jin - National Rugby Team Athlete
- Kim Do-hyeon - National Boxer
- Kim Dong-hyun - National Bobsledder
- Kim Jee-hyuk - National Rowing Team Athlete
- Kim Hyeong-kyu - National Boxer
- Kim Hye-bin - National Wushu Sanda Team Athlete
- Kang Min-su - National Sport Climber
- Park Da-sol - National Judo Athlete
- Park Yeon-su - National Powerlifter
- Park Hee-jun - National Karate Athlete
- Seo Young-woo - National Bobsledder
- Kang Young-seo - National Alpine Skier
- Eom Dae-hyun - National Parkour Athlete
- Lee Ye-joo - National Kurash Athlete
- Lee Jang-kun - National Kabaddi Team Athlete
- Chang Yong-heung - National Rugby Team Athlete
- Lee Hyun-jeong - Phsyical Education Teacher
- Jo Ha-rang - National Handball Team Player
- Joo Min-kyung - National Arm Wrestler
- Choi Won-jae - National Cheerleading Team Athlete
- Heo Kyung-hee - National Rugby Team Athlete
Group Three: It Body
- Hwang Choong-won - Heavy Equipment Operator
- Lee Hyun-jin - Actor
- Ko Hyo-joo - Skateboarder
- Hong Da-eun - Arborist
- Power Who YAMI - Cosplayer
- Kim Ki-hyuk - Announcer
- Kim Amugae - YouTuber
- Ahn Sung-hwan - Food Service Company CEO
- Sim Sung-eon - Nurse
- Son Yeong-seok - Office Worker
- Wi Sung-oh - Trainer
- Yoon Han-jin - College Student (Special PhysEd)
- Jang Yoon-sung - Food Service Company CEO
- Jeon Hee-jeong - Stunt Performer
- Jo Han - College Student (Sports and Leisure)
- Ju Sung-min - Doctor of Korean Medicine
- Juyang - Apparel Company CEO
- Kim Hee-hyun - Ballerino
- Kim Bong-yun - Carpenter
- Kang Ki-jun - Jige Porter
Group Four: Superstar Athletes
- Park Ha-yan - Handball Player
- Chong Te-se - Soccer Player
- Kim Ji-eun - Track and Field Athlete
- Hwang Chan-seok - Ssireum Athlete
- Kim Dam-bi - Weightlifter
- Go Min-jung - Professional Crossfitter
- Kim Yeong-chan - Taekkyon Athlete
- Ryu Si-hyun - Street Lifting Athlete
- Amber Yang - Professional Crossfitter
- Lee Jun-ha - American Football Player
- Im Su-jeong - Ssireum Athlete
- Kim Min-ho - Professional Wrestler
- Jang Jun-hyuk - Wrestler
- Choi Soo-in - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete
- Hong Hyeon-jun - Long Drive Golfer
- Ha Moo-kyoung - Handball Player
Group Five: Athletic Celebrities
- Lee Jae-yoon - Actor
- Kang So-yeon - TV Personality
- Amotti - Crossfitter
- KNUCKS - Dancer
- Kwon Ga-young - Fitness Model
- Lee Jang-jun - Singer (Golden Child)
- Park Kwang-jae - Actor
- Lee Kyu-ho - Actor
- GPT - YouTuber
- Noh Sung-yul - Martial Arts Teacher
- Lee Ho-yeon - Model
- Justin Harvey - Actor
- Jeon Jong-hyeok - Singer
- Jung Dae-jin - Sports Model
- Kang Seung-min - YouTuber
- Kim Woo-joo - Fashion Model
- Emmanuel - Fitness Model
- No Seung-hyuk - Dance Artist
Netflix has also released a video featuring each and every one of our competitors; you can find it below.
Physical: 100 season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from Tuesday, March 19. Don't forget to check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows if you're looking for more great things to stream.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.