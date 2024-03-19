Physical: 100 season 2 episode 2 recap: The first fights

This article contains spoilers for Physical: 100 season 2 episode 2, "Your Number". Physical: 100 season 2 sees 100 more competitors from all walks of life being put to the test as the uber-tough Korean Netflix challenge show returns to search for the ultimate physique all over again.

Physical: 100 season 2 recaps Physical: 100 season 2 episode 1

The second episode sees the competition getting properly underway. After revealing the overall winner of the Pre-Quest Mission, the top 50 members of the Physical: 100 season 2 cast are offered the chance to choose their opponent and one of three arenas they wish to fight them in. That's because the series' iconic One-on-One Matches are back to eliminate half the competition. Here's a full recap of Physical: 100 season 2 episode 2.

Physical: 100 season 2 episode 2: The eliminations begin...

The episode begins with the reveal that competitor Hong Beom-seok — who was part of the original Physical: 100 cast — had managed to narrowly claim first place in the manual treadmill challenge, giving him the privilege of being the first challenger to choose his opponent and arena for the next round.

The competitors were then led into a new room, with their rankings now emblazoned on their shoulders. The top 50 performers in Quest 0 were numbered in white and stood in order on a raised platform and the bottom 50 in red on the floor.

With them all assembled, the gamemaster outlined Quest 1. Like the first season, this would be a series of One-on-One brawls over a ball, but this time they'd play out in not two but three arenas. The first of the three was built primarily for speed, with obstacles and a ramp. Arena B was essentially a pit filled with water, while Arena C was an eight-sided fenced-in arena, like the UFC Octagon.

Contestants duke it out by trying to grab and hold onto a ball in their respective arenas; if they have hands on it at the end of a three-minute timer, they're through. If there's no clear winner, an extra minute will be added.

With Hong Beom-seok coming in first place, he chooses his opponent first, and he opts to face K-Pop star Lee Jang-jun in Arena A. Having been eliminated at this stage last year, Beom-seok makes it clear that he wants to win. He is surprised by how much of a fight Lee Jang-jun puts up, but in the final seconds of their brawl, Beom-seok gets the upper hand and claims the victory.

The second fight we see takes us to Arena C, where MMA fighter Sim Yu-ri faces FBI diplomat Hunter Lee. The other contestants were stunned when Sim opted to face a man, but she explained to the camera that she didn't want an easy ride going into the first challenge. The pair spend the entire three minutes locked in grapples on the floor, but Sim Yu-ri comes out on top by the end.

After that match-up, we see clips of several other matches and find out who won. Jung Dae-jin, Power Who YAMI, Kim Hyeong-kyu, Kim Yeong-chan, Jang Jun-hyuk, Amottig and Chon Te-Se all made it through to the next stage of the competition.

The next fight we see in detail is between boxer Kim Do-hyeon and professional wrestler Kim Min-ho. Do-hyeon is extremely confident in his strength and doesn't believe Min-ho can defeat him whatsoever. They fight in Arena B: Min-ho makes a beeline for the ball, but Do-hyeon casually strolls out.

Do-hyeon manages to overpower and restrain his opponent and plans to dash the ball near the end of their time. His plan nearly backfires, as Min-ho manages to get his hands on it first, but Do-hyeon rips the ball from his opponent's hands in the final few seconds.

The final moments of episode two set the stage for a huge brawl between MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun and his chosen opponent in Arena C. We see him intimidating a few of his would-be opponents during the selection process before he finally opts to face the fitness model, Emmanuel.

As it turns out, Emmanuel isn't aware of Kim Dong-hyung's reputation, nor does he know his professional background... but Kim tells the camera that he plans to show him. The episode then ends just as they rush into the arena...

Physical: 100 season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. If you can't wait for more episodes to drop, check out our guide to the Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule.