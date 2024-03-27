Physical: 100 season 2 episode 7 recap: More Quest 3 chaos

This article contains spoilers for Physical: 100 season 2 episode 7, "Possible Outcomes". The uber-tough Korean Netflix challenge show is back to put the Physical: 100 season 2 cast through their paces.

The seventh episode focuses entirely on Quest 3, revealing how the first three teams fared in the monkey bar portion of the mine transport challenge, and which of the teams has been eliminated. Then, we got to see most of the game between Team Kim Dong-hyun, Team Hong Beom-seok and Team Lee Jae-yoon. But in typical Physical: 100 fashion, we were left on a killer cliffhanger when it came to the overall results. Here's a full recap of Physical: 100 season 2 episode 7.

Physical: 100 season 2 episode 7: One team fails to hang on

Episode seven picks up with the third round of Quest 3 which, if you don't remember, requires two people to swing across monkey bars and kick a huge hanging sandbag from one side to the other, return to the starting point and tag in their teammate; the second person then has to do the same thing, and the fastest team earns the most points.

The plays are Jung Ji-hyun and Kim Jee-hyuk (for Team Jung Ji-hyun), Power Who YAMI and Chang Yong-heung (for Team Andre Jin) and Lee Won-hee and Ham Young-jin (for Team Lee Won-hee). Andre Jin and Lee Won-hee went into this third round tied for second place, making the two mid-air rounds all the more important.

The challenge gets underway, and YAMI flies across lightning fast, kicking the bag across with ease and swinging back just as quickly. Jung Ji-hyun found the challenge tougher than expected, and the team was in third place to start with, but Lee Won-hee slipped behind. The captain was determined to try and make up the time, and his teammate, Ham Young-jin, got off to a flying start when he was tagged in.

Unfortunately, the team was left to take third place, as Ham Young-jin got stuck. After the challenge, it turned out that a screw had gotten stuck in one of the bolts, meaning the bag would not have moved no matter how much effort he'd put in.

As a result, the three team leaders discussed a fair way to resolve things, and it was decided that Team Lee Won-hee would redo the round and their new time would be recorded. Two hours later, they got things started again; Ham Young-jin goes first and gets the bag across to the other side within 25 seconds.

Unfortunately, in the rush, he slips from the bars and has to scramble back to the beginning. Lee Won-hee does what he can to make up the time, shoving the bag on the run-up nearly all the way to the other side. Ham Young-jin's mistake meant the team was mere seconds slower than Team Andre Jin, leaving them in second place... making the final round all the more important.

This last round was a one-man mid-air match-up between Amotti (Team Jung Ji-hyun), Park Woo-jin (Team Andre Jin), and Lee Won-hee (who felt the pressure should rest on him, not his team). It's a seriously tight race between Amotti and Park Woo-jin, but Amotti just edges him out to claim first place. Lee Won-hee, however, slips from the bars twice on his return to the platform, and with another third-place finish, his team —Park Da-sol, Ham Young-jin, Lim Soo-jin and Kim Yeong-chan— is eliminated.

With that tense battle over, it's time for Team Lee Jae-yoon, Team Kim Dong-hyun and Team Hong Beom-seok to take on Quest 3. The first two-man minecart round sees Lee Jae-yoon and Joo Min-kyung taking on Kim Dong-hyun and Wi Sung-oh and Gibson and Park Ha-yan (of Team Hong Beom-seok).

The first race is a tough one; Lee costs himself some time by forgetting to realign the carts before connecting them when he sets off, but he still manages to be the first contestant to set off, having loaded 19 40kg sandbags on board. Kim Dong-hyun (with 25 of the bags) follows, arriving just as Joo Min-kyung leaves for the second run. He and Wi Sung-oh unload as fast as they can, and the strongman sets off to do his part.

Conversely, Park Ha-yan only manages to bring home 5 of the bags, leaving Gibson with the herculean task of moving the remaining 1.8-ton weight on his own. Joo Min-kyung claims first place easily enough. The race between Gibson and Wi Sung-oh ends up being much tighter than expected; Sung-oh's endurance becomes a bit of a problem, but with Kim Dong-hyun's encouragement, he manages to deliver the cargo ahead of Gibson and come in second place. Park Da-yan steps in at the end to help Gibson complete the challenge.

Round 2 sees Justin Harvey (Team Lee Jae-yoon) taking on Lee Ho-yeon (Team Kim Dong-hyun) and Seol Young-ho (Team Hong Beom-seok) in the solo minecart trial. It's practically neck and neck for Lee and Justin as they're loading up bags (Seol Young-ho managed to push one of his carts entirely off the rails, slowing him down).

However, there's a crucial flaw in Lee Ho-yeon's plan. He sets off first but only has half of the required 30 sandbags. Meanwhile, the other two competitors move the entire load in one go; Justin claims first, and then the two contestants come and cheer Lee Ho-yeon on as he finishes the challenge.

With the minecart race over, it's back to the platforms for the mid-air transport missions. After two rounds, the scores were just as tight as the first match: Team Lee Jae-yoon led with six points, but Hong Beom-seok and Kim Dong-hyun were tied with just 3 points a piece.

First up, it's the two-person transit mission. Justin Harvey and Lee Hyun-jeong are up for Team Lee Jae-yoon, Jung Dae-jin and Ko Jong-hun are representing Team Kim Dong-hyun, with Kang Chyeong-myeong and team leader Hong Beom-seok completing the lineup.

Jung Dae-jin works up a considerable lead over his rivals; even though Kang Chyeong-myeong does what he can on the second run to catch up, Jung-ho just manages to make it back to the start before his rival, making this round a crucial win for Team Kim Dong-hyun.

Going into the final round of Quest 3, Kim Dong-hyun's now just one point behind Lee Jae-yoon, meaning it all comes down to the one-man transport mission. If Kim Dong-hyun comes in second place in the round, all three teams will have 8 points, meaning the decision will come down to the total time taken to complete the challenge.

Round 4 sees Hong Beom-seok taking on Jo Sung-bin (of Team Lee Jae-yoon) and Kim Ko Jong-hun (Team Kim Dong-hyun). Having learned from the previous round, Hong Beom-seok puts in a huge effort and leads the pack for the whole mission, completing the challenge in 90 seconds, so the fight was on for both teams to survive.

When Ko Jung-ho falls from the monkey bars, Lee Jae-yoon and his squad start celebrating, sure they've made it into the next stage of the competition. However, the episode ends with a shock: Jo Sung-bin also loses his grip and falls to the net below right near the end. Which of them will manage to complete the course faster now?!

Physical: 100 season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. If you're desperate to see more from the series, check out our guide to the Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule so you know when the final batch of episodes will drop.