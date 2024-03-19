Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule and how many episodes there are

Physical: 100 season 2 is finally on our screens, but when can you watch the rest of the season?

If you were one of the many, many Netflix subscribers who tuned into last year's grueling contest, you'll know that we got episodes of Physical: 100 in batches. This really helped maintain the tension between episode drops as we had to wait to find out the results of some of the show's nail-biting match-ups, and helped it become (in my eyes) one of the best Netflix shows.

The new series is pitting another 100 competitors —find out who they are in our complete Physical: 100 season 2 cast guide — against one another to try and prove what the ultimate physique looks like. This time, all the action is playing out underground, set in a massive mine and the production team has dreamt up bigger, bolder and even tougher trials for our stars to take on. And, even though the series was slated for release on March 19, Netflix has once again opted to release the new series in batches, rather than all at once.

Below, you can find the full release schedule for Physical: 100 season 2, so you know exactly when to expect the next set of episodes to land.

How many episodes of Physical: 100 season 2 are there?

The second installment of Physical: 100 is just as long as the first. Like the previous series, Physical: 100 season 2 is nine episodes long, and they're being released in batches all over again.

Full Physical: 100 season 2 release schedule

Physical: 100 season 2 — Underground premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, March 19. However, unlike many of Netflix's shows, it hasn't been released all at once as only the first four episodes have been made available at the time of writing.

Here's when you can expect to watch the rest of the season:

Physical: 100 season 2 episodes 1-4 — Available now

Physical: 100 season 2 episodes 5-7 — Available Tuesday, March 26

Physical: 100 season 2 episodes 8 & 9 — Available Tuesday, April 2

What else is there to know about Physical: 100 season 2?

Director Jang Ho-gi teased what we could expect from Physical: 100 seaosn 2 when Netflix first confirmed the show would be making a comeback.

In the announcement, he let slip they were collaborating with "many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats".

Physical: 100 season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.