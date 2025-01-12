Playing Nice's Jessica Brown Findlay on playing Lucy: "She lives within her own narrative"

When Jessica Brown Findlay landed the part of Lucy in ITV1's psychological thriller Playing Nice, she was a new mum herself — so the horror of discovering that the child you'd been raising wasn't actually yours was easy for her to imagine.

In the series, Lucy and husband Miles (James McArdle) discover that a hospital mix-up has led to them raising the biological son of Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar), while Pete and Maddie unknowingly took home Miles and Lucy's child. Although the couples initially attempted to work out a way through the situation that would be in everyone's best interests, Pete and Maddie soon discovered that Miles and Lucy had set them up in a plan to gain full custody of both boys.

But is Lucy one of the architects of the cruel plot — or has husband Miles' controlling behaviour driven her to become someone she never expected to be? We caught up with Jessica to find out more...

Jessica Brown Findlay interview for Playing Nice

How would you describe Lucy? "She's a full-time mother. I think she grew up pretty privileged, and then had a very successful career as an artist, so she has all of that artistic bubbling, but she's now in a world where that's unappreciated. There's only room for one star in the family, and that's Miles. I think it's been a very slow, incremental change in her life and her relationship, and I think it surprises and shocks even Lucy how and where she's ended up. Within the script, there's so much of Lucy that involves her cutting off a lot of reality. She lives within her own narrative, she's written an arc of something for herself, and that is the role, that is the part, that is the life she has to believe and understand, because if she spends any amount of time really thinking about what it is that has happened, she would completely implode. That's a lot of who she is, so I approached it in that way: heavy, heavy denial."

What research did you do to prepare for the role? "I looked into quite a few different channels: coercive control, and physically and mentally abusive relationships. I also looked into baby-swapping, and kind of fell down a little bit of a rabbit hole which really freaked me out, within IVF and wrong embryos being transferred into people. Our boys were born via IVF [Jessica and her husband Ziggy Heath had twin sons in 2022] so I was like [gasps] — but no, they're 100% related to us, they're just like carbon copies of us! It's really shocking, but when you see how crazy labour wards are, you can understand how it happens."

Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay) is determined to do whatever it takes to protect the son she's raised. (Image credit: ITV / Joss Barratt)

Did the script leave you questioning what you would do if you were in Lucy's position? "Yes, 100%. I read this in August [2023], so the twins were still little babbly babies, but I was talking with my husband and I was like, 'if someone pointed at one of our children and said that's not actually yours, I'd be like, I don't care'. I would fight tooth and nail for them — but in that moment, you're forgetting that you would have another child that was yours, and that really freaked me out. Both couples in the series discover that there is nothing simple about this; there are certain truths that you could never un-know. It really freaked me out — the idea of having a DNA test is terrifying!"

It must have been a very unsettling script to read as a new mum! "Yeah — but it made me feel a lot better about how it's going! I was like, 'I'm all right, it seems like I'm still quite sound of mind, so that's good...'"

Jessica enjoyed working with her co-stars on Playing Nice (Image credit: ITV)

Did you enjoy working with the rest of the cast? "It's been so much fun. Everyone is ridiculously talented, but it's also a very warm and sort of playful cast. The darker the story, the more essential I find it that the person you're working with isn't Method. If I was working with an actor who needed to go really dark in his role to play my husband, because of where I'm at in my life, I probably would have been like '...maybe no?'. But I've worked with James McArdle before, we've played brother and sister [in Life After Life] and now we're husband and wife — the natural progression of things! But knowing the way he works, how brilliant he is at just getting there and doing it without ego or being precious, is amazing. James Norton and I did a short film together years ago and had the most interesting chats on the train on the journey home. I'd never met Niamh, but she and I are now incredibly good friends, and that's an amazing perk of the job, to be able to work with a group of people where everything feels so natural."

Playing Nice continues on Sunday, January 12 at 9pm on ITV1. Watch the full series now on ITVX.