'Professor T' star Ben Miller: 'I was born to play this part'

Down to a T. Ben Miller as the eccentric and troubled Professor T.

Ben Miller is criminally gifted at creating deliciously eccentric British characters and in Professor T the actor and comedian excels himself.

After launching exclusively on BritBox in June in the UK, the six-part crime is now being shown on ITV, while in the US it's available on PBS.

Here Ben Miller, 55, tells us what sets TV’s latest crime-fighter apart…

Are you pleased with the reaction to Professor T?

Ben Miller: "The reaction on has been incredible.

"Professor T really draws you in. There’s a lot to unravel with the main characters. Everybody has something going on!"

What makes Professor T a special project for you?

BM: "I don’t think I’ve ever had a part like this. It feels quite close to me, although I’m not a criminologist! I truly feel it’s the part I was born to play."

Professor T with his equally eccentric mum Adelaide. (Image credit: Eagle Eye Drama)

Is this because you studied in Cambridge and, like Jasper, have experienced OCD?

BM: "Yes, I think everything counts. It’s amazing what the camera picks up. I’m not having to imagine what it would be like to live and work in Cambridge. I know!

"Jasper has grown up in Cambridge, and I did a lot of growing up there. I feel we’ve so much in common I didn’t have to act much, it was happening naturally.

"That’s a wonderful feeling, acting for free."

Jasper seems refreshingly at home with himself…

BM: "I wish I could be like that. I guess his ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) enables him to be open about his OCD. He doesn’t really care what other people think, certainly a lot less than I do.

"I was always trying to hide mine. If it was ever exposed, I would feel so ashamed. People would sense that and pretend it wasn’t happening, and you’d go into a weird little dance with them. CBT (Cognitive behavioural therapy) was super-successful for me. Life changing."

How did you approach that aspect of Jasper’s character?

BM: "I really wanted to be true to OCD in the sense of not making it look like it's meant to be funny or something.

"It can be funny in certain contexts, for other people. You often want to laugh because it makes you feel awkward.

"But, for Jasper, it’s about trying to gain some emotional control in a world that has really, really damaged him. His OCD is an honest, moving struggle to be present in the world."

Jasper’s complex relationship with the world often results in daydream sequences...

BM: "I love the launches into fantasy. I was a huge fan of Dennis Potter and Professor T has an element of that.

"One of the great things about the fantasies is the audience knows what’s going on inside his head. You discover more and more depth to him."

What was your favourite fantasy scene to film?

BM: "I absolutely love the fantastic sequence in episode two where an entire team of cheerleaders appear as he’s telling another character that he knows her husband’s been unfaithful.

"He can see the cheerleaders chanting various weird things to do with infidelity!"

Professor T sees the world slightly differently to those around him! (Image credit: Eagle Eye Drama)

As the series progresses, a fish called Walter becomes Jasper’s closest confidant. When filming, were you talking to an empty bowl or a real fish?

BM: [Laughing] "That’s a real fish! He was a proper performer fish, as well.

"Whenever we took photos, the fish suddenly landed right in front of his fish bowl, throwing a few shapes!"

Each episode revolves around a different case, which one stands out for you?

BM: "There’s one, in particular, that’s a step away from the others. You think Professor T has completely destroyed a hostage negotiation in episode three, but he’s informed by data that only he’s privy to...

"Yet he makes a tiny, but vital, mistake, and it’s to do with his relationship with his mother, Adelaide (Frances de la Tour). Suddenly all the stories come together."

Professor T is kept on his toes by his university secretary Mrs Snares. (Image credit: ITV)

Why do English University cities make such appealing backdrops for detective dramas?

BM: "They’re so beautiful. The sense of timelessness, side-by-side with murder — literally the end of someone’s time. The ugliness and brutality of that, and the two together, it’s very seductive, isn’t it?

"It’s a privileged world sealed off from reality, and here’s reality bursting that bubble."

What’s next for you?

BM: "If it goes well, hopefully, more Professor T!

"The other world I’m dipping my toe in is writing children’s books.

"How I Became a Dog Called Midnight comes out in September. It’s about a boy who swaps bodies with a dog. And I’ve another coming out at Christmas called The Diary of a Christmas Elf.

"The reactions are incredible. Seven to 11-year-olds are the most enthusiastic, unjaded readers you could possibly hope for!"