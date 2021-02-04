Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan get arty, sporty and flirty for new series

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan in series three of Rob and Romesh Vs .

Comedians, and good mates, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are back dipping their toes, and first up, their paintbrushes, into the unknown when they reunite for a third series of their popular show Rob & Romesh Vs on Sky One which sees them launch themselves into new and adventurous activities.

This time the duo, who in previous series have explored, amongst others fashion, basketball and ballet, are learning all about art, golf and drag. But what did they make of the experiences and how would Beckett, who’s never been inside an art gallery before, fare?

First up, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan explore the world of art. (Image credit: Sky One )

EPISODE ONE: ART

Activities include producing a sculpture of a nude male model, trying their hand at performance art and creating their very own piece for public view at London’s prestigious Saatchi Gallery….

Romesh tries his hand at performance art in London's Saatchi Gallery. (Image credit: Sky One )

Rob says: "I think now I’ve done this series I might actually go into an art gallery next time I’m near one which I’d never have done before. When you’re from a working-class background, it feels quite alien. Going in is like a school trip where you think you’re going to get told off."

Romesh: "The thing I found weird about performance art is, it’s very difficult to know whether you’re doing well or not. Kila Constance, our performance art expert said, ‘You’re enjoying it too much, you’re undermining the art’ but if you told me I could make a living smashing a potato while screaming or whatever, I’d be bang up for it."

EPISODE TWO: GOLF

The pair play a round at iconic St Andrews, have a lesson from Olympic Champion Justin Rose and get to tee off at the world-famous BMW PGA Championship live on Sky Sports…

Rob and Romesh hit the golf course. (Image credit: Sky One )

Rob says: "This series we’ve been limited on where we can go because of lockdown and the idea of doing golf for an episode might not have been top of the list top but actually it proved to be interesting and so funny. We went to St Andrews and Wentworth, two of the best courses in the world. I mean I would have loved to have gone to Augusta, just for a holiday but…."

Romesh: "It’s difficult to predict how these things are going to turn out. With art for example, you might think, ‘Well that sounds quite dry’ but it’s one of the maddest things we’ve done across all three series. As long as there’s something to get our teeth into it, we’ll pretty much have a go at anything."

Rob: "I’d quite like to join a cult! I think that would be a good episode."

Romesh: "Yeah, well as long as it didn’t end in some kind of siege… which would be quite a dark ending to the show."

Romesh begins his drag transformation for episode three. (Image credit: Sky One )

EPISODE THREE: DRAG

For the final episode the pair become Drag Queens with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, The Vivienne and Baga Chips, get tips from icon Michelle Visage to find their drag personas and perform to a live audience…

Rob has a whole new look for his drag act and live show. (Image credit: Sky One )

Rob says: "I actually fancied Romesh in drag."

Romesh: "I found Rob very attractive too. I got carried away and shaved my entire beard off. I forgot what my face looked like and as I did it, it was so horrific. Rob was so excited, it was like he was high."

Rob: "We were both quite desperate to be sexy. We’re never in ‘Weird Celebrity Crush’ or ‘Torso Of The Week.’"

Romesh: "We wanted to explore the world of drag but above all I wanted to know what it was like to feel shaggable for even an hour. Well I didn’t achieve it sadly."

Rob: "Which of us was the most sexy? I think it’s down to your type really. Romesh and I tick very different boxes."

Romesh: "I’d say with us, it’s a thin line between sexy and terrifying."

Rob: "If I had to describe our drag look I’d say Romesh was ‘powerful’, I was ‘vulnerable!’ "

Rob describes Romesh's drag look as 'powerful' (Image credit: Sky One )

Rob & Romesh Vs... begins on Thursday 4 Feb at 10pm on Sky One.