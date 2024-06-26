Sandra Bullock's cheesiest rom-com is leaving Netflix soon — here's why you have to watch before it goes

If you're looking for an easy-breezy rom-com to watch tonight you'd better be quick because Sandra Bullock's The Proposal is only on Netflix for a few more days.

The 2009 comedy romance starring Sandra as a high-flying (and somewhat terrifying) book editor, Margaret, and Ryan Reynolds as her long-suffering assistant Drew, is most definitely up there with the cheesiest of all romcoms - but if you are looking for an easy watch and a happy ending then this is the film for you.

If you haven't already seen it, the movie sees pushy boss Margaret (Bullock) force her overworked assistant (Reynolds) to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to her native Canada.

Soon the pair realize that if they are going to fool everyone into believing they are really in love (including immigration officials who are threatening to send Drew to prison for 5 years if they prove the romance is a sham) then they need to learn everything there is to know about one another.

But while Drew knows everything about Margaret having been at her beck and call for the last three years, self-centered Margaret knows nothing about the man who brings her a coffee every morning.

Soon the pair head off to Alaska for the weekend to meet Drew's family, who they also need to convince they are a match made in heaven - and of course, nothing quite goes to plan.

Not only is New York-based Margaret like a fish out of water away from the city, but she also sees a side to her assistant that she didn't know existed. It doesn't take a genius to work out the ending, but that doesn't make it any the less watchable.

The movie, which will be removed from Netflix on July 7, might not have the best Rotten Tomatoes rating (45% at the time of writing) but don't let that put you off... the dialogue is witty and the chemistry between Bullock and Reynolds is more than enough to make up for the fact the film follows the predictable rom-com formula.

So, if you're a fan of a cheesy romance make sure you add this movie to your watch list quickly before it vanishes from Netflix for good!