*Warning! Contains spoilers for Sex/Life season 2*

Sex/Life season two resumed the chaotic antics of party animal-turned-suburban mom Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who found herself in the center of a complicated love triangle between her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her former lover Brad (Adam Demos).

Season two picked up right where we left off with Billie standing at Brad's door, but as the pair passionately kissed, Brad pulled away. He confessed to Billie that he has a new girlfriend, a model called Gigi (Wallis Day), who is pregnant.

So, after a series of wild events throughout the season, does Billie end up with Cooper, Brad or her new love interest Majid (Darius Homayoun) at the end of Sex/Life season 2?

Sex/Life season 2 ending explained: do Brad and Billie end up together?

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

After a long and complicated road to love, Billie finally chose who she wanted to be with — and that was Brad.

And it seemed that this was always destined to happen thanks to some clever hints in the opening of season two episode one. In the shots, we saw Billie walking along the beach, wearing a wedding dress and her and Brad spending time with their three children.

Despite this looking like a fantasy for Billie, this actually turned out to become a dream come true as she ended up marrying Brad at the end of season two.

In the final episode, Brad showed up to Sasha's (Margaret Odette) wedding and confessed his love to Billie, telling her that he and Gigi have split up.

The episode then concluded with Billie in a wedding dress, barefoot on the beach while Brad was standing at the end of the aisle.

"I'm pregnant," she whispered to him as they both beamed at each other.

Sex/Life creator Stacy Rukeyser revealed to Tudum (opens in new tab) that season two was always going to give the characters their happy endings despite their wrongdoings in season one.

She said: “At the end of the day, Sex/Life is a fairy tale. There are a lot of people who might have expected to see Billie pay a price for her desire and be punished for what she did at the end of season 1. It was really important to me to say that this is not this show.”

Sex/Life season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.