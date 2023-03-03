Sex/Life season 2 cast: who's who in the hit romantic drama series

Hit romantic drama Sex/Life is back for season two as we catch up with former wild child Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), who is now living her life as a suburban mom.

While she appears to have the perfect life with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and their two children, their marriage takes a collision course when she begins fantasizing about her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). She soon ends up in a love triangle and left torn between her husband or her roguish music producer ex.

Let's take a look at the regular cast members returning to the series and the new characters that could stir up more trouble in Sex/Life season two...

Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Sarah Shahi plays the titular role of Billie Connelly. When we first met Billie in season one, she was a Connecticut housewife who became dissatisfied with her monotonous life. She soon found herself in the midst of a complicated love triangle between her husband Cooper and ex-boyfriend Brad — but could this all change in season two?

Sarah has an extensive filmography since starting her career over 20 years ago, playing the first ghost Constance Welch in Supernatural, before going on to star in US drama Fairly Legal, Road to Paloma opposite Jason Momoa and Bullet to the Head alongside Sylvester Stallone. She recently appeared in the superhero blockbuster movie Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.

Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Mike Vogel stars as Cooper Connelly, Billie's husband whose world plunged into chaos as he tried to cope with Billie's unhappiness in their marriage. In season one, he tried to spice up their love life in a bid to reignite their spark.

Mike has previously starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as Blake Lively's love interest and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He has since gone on to act in The Help, Bates Motel and Netflix thriller Secret Obsession.

Adam Demos as Brad Simon

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Adam Demos is Brad Simon, Billie's former lover before she met and married Cooper. Brad is a roguish music producer who shares a deep love for Billie due to their heartbreaking history.

The Australian actor is known for his roles in UnREAL, A Perfect Pairing, Falling Inn Love and Janet King.

Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Margaret Odette portrays Sasha Snow, Billie's best friend who has been there for her through thick and thin. She is a best-selling author who loves living an independent life as a single woman in Manhattan. However in season 2, as her career flourishes to new heights, a former flame makes her question everything.

You may have seen Margaret before in the romcom Sleeping with Other People, Elementary, Blind Spot and Boogie.

Li Jun Li as Francesca

(Image credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX)

Li Jun Li plays Francesca, Cooper's boss. Cooper turned to Francesca for comfort about his wife's wandering eye and Francesca made it clear that she had feelings for him. They spent the night together after the breakdown of Cooper's marriage — but will they continue to mix business with pleasure in season two?

Li Jun Li acting credits have seen her have stand-out performances in Quantico, The Exorcist, Chicago P.D., Wu Assassins and the Oscar-nominated movie Babylon.

Cleo Anthony as Kam Evans

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Cleo Anthony is Kam Evans, Sasha's new (well, technically old) love interest in season 2. How will his reappearance in her life impact her high-flying career and fiercely independent lifestyle?

Cleo has previously starred in Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It as well as Divergent and NCIS.

Darius Homayoun as Majid Mousavi

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Darius Homayoun plays Majid Mousavi in Sex/Life season two, who is Billie's newest love interest. He meets Billie at a bar and is a restauranteur. It looks like this love triangle is now going to turn into an even more complicated love square!

Darius has acted in Succession, Tehran and The Long Road Home.

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Jonathan Sadowski stars as Devon, Cooper's close friend and co-worker. He's also Trina's unsatisfied husband. Will he manage to sort out his complicated marriage to Trina in season two?

He's had roles in She's the Man, Lethal Weapon, The Good Doctor and Legends of Tomorrow.

Amber Goldfarb as Trina

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Amber Goldfarb is Trina. She is Devon's wife and is now an advertising executive-turned-housewife. Her marriage is passionless and wants a more fulfilling sex life.

Amber has voiced over 20 video games, including Assassin's Creed as Aveline du Grandpré and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. She has also starred in Les moments parfaits, The Narcissist and Blood & Treasure.

Wallis Day as Gigi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Wallis Day plays Gigi — a fitting name for a Victoria's Secret Angel and Brad's new partner.

She may be best known for her role as Holly Cunningham in Hollyoaks and her other projects include Batwoman and Krypton.

Who else is starring in Sex/Life season 2?

Also starring in Sex/Life season 2 are...

Jennifer Dale as Mrs Mann, Billie's mother.

Phoenix Reich as Hudson, Billie and Cooper's son.

Joyce Rivera as Olga, Billie and Cooper's nanny.

Meghan Heffern as Caroline, Billie's friend.

Dylan Bruce as Spence, Cooper's brother.

Hannah Galway as Emily, Cooper's ex-girlfriend.

Karn Kalra as Brett, Spence's partner.

Alli Chung as Paisley, Sasha's agent.

Craig Bierko as Mick, the head of Sasha's agency.

Sex/Life season two is available to watch on Netflix now.