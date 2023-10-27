Sister Death cast: who's who in the horror movie

Sister Death is a prequel to the horror movie Veronica, which follows a teenage girl who is looking after her younger siblings at home and begins to fear that an evil force has entered the apartment.

The prequel, available on Netflix, aims to explore this terrifying universe, and the terrifying nun from the first movie AKA Sister Death (or Hermana Muerte, in Spanish) makes a dramatic return to tell even more of the story.

In the movie, we follow a novice with supernatural powers who arrives at a former convent, which is now a school for girls. A few strange events and disturbing situations that torment her will lead her to unravel the secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

But who's in the cast of Sister Death? Here's everything you need to know, plus we have the best horror movies on Netflix for more films to enjoy...

Aria Bedmar as Hermana Narcisa

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hermana Narcisa is a novice teacher who starts teaching young girls in a former convent, but soon finds herself being haunted by a disturbing presence, which changes her life forever.

Actress Aria Bedmar is an actress and dancer who is best known for her performance as Camino Pasamar in the TV series Acacias 38. Sister Death is her first Netflix project.

Consuelo Trujillo as Hermana Muerte

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hermana Muerte is back for the Veronica prequel, and we're all too familiar with the figure after she terrified us in the first movie. By the looks of things, Sister Death will shed some more light on the mysterious figure.

She's played by Consuelo Trujillo, an actress, acting teacher, and theater director who has also starred in movies such as The Bride and South from Granada.

Almudena Amor as Hermana Socorro

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hermana Socorro is another of the nuns featured in the movie, who finds herself haunted by Sister Death alongside Hermana Narcisa. Together, they must fight to get to the bottom of what's going on.

Actress Almudena Amor has starred in movies such as The Good Boss and The Grandmother.

Maru Valdivielso as Hermana Julia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hermana Julia is another of the nuns, but we don't know much about her character just yet. However, it looks like she might have it in for one of the nuns based on the first-look image!

Maru Valdivielso is known for starring in The Ministry of Time, Hospital Central, and Veronica. However, in the original horror, she played a role called Josefa so it's important to note she's playing someone different this time!

Luisa Merelas as Madre Superiora

(Image credit: Netflix)

Madre Superiora (or Mother Superior) is in charge of the convent-turned-school, and also finds herself dealing with the mysterious supernatural occurrences that happen on the site. Does she know anything about the ominous Sister Death?

Luisa Merelas is known for her work on Matalobos and The Beasts.

Who else is in Sister Death?

Below is a list of other names who appear in Sister Death, but we don't yet know which roles they play.