This article contains major spoilers for the Netflix action thriller, Soulcatcher.

Daniel Markowicz's Netflix thriller Soulcatcher follows a group of military contractors who are recruited to acquire a series of photographs from a woman called Eliza Mazur. She's been gathering photographic evidence of the war crimes of a crazed general called Yousif.

What starts as a simple mission soon takes a tragic turn when Yousif fires up the superweapon (the titular Soulcatcher) he's got his hands on. Originally, it was designed for medical treatment, but it's been repurposed to transform people into mindless, zombie-like killing machines who attack the team.

The team manages Soon, the surviving members of the team are sent back to the island to take down the Soulcatcher's creator and to retrieve the device (before Yousif sells it) so that the weapon can finally be used for its original purpose. If you need the Soulcatcher ending explained, we've detailed how their mission plays out below.

Soulcatcher ending explained: Does Fang survive?

Fang and his team of mercenaries manage to get into the compound. There, Fang confronts the professor, though he reveals he's only operating the Soulcatcher against his will, prompting Fang to spare the scientist's life.

They then returned the device to the Defense Minister who sent the crew back to the island to retrieve it. But when he hands over control of the machine, the Minister double-crosses Fang's team, revealing he never planned to destroy it after all.

At this point, Interpol arrives and attempts to rest him for his crimes, leading to a firefight in which Fang gets injured and the team escapes the island.

Days later, Jakub Olech, a political opponent, is found to have murdered his own wife with his bare hands, and a political protest suddenly turns immediately aggressive, leading to the deaths of several officers; clearly, Jan is using the machine to remove any obstacles to his rise to power.

After tracking down where the device is being held, Fang is sent into the facility on his own. There, he links back up with the professor and plants some explosives on the Soulcatcher, but Fang is forced to flee when Damian arrives. Fang and Damian face off in a cat-and-mouse chase around the facility, whilst the Professor (who'd gotten shot by Damian) takes the lift and sacrifices himself with some explosives to take out Damian's backup.

After killing Damian, Fang picks up his radio and taunts Jan into gloating about his evil plans. What Jan doesn't know is that Interpol is recording the exchange, giving them the necessary evidence they'll need to bring catch him.

Harbir manages to reach Fang inside the facility and helps him drop off the explosives before helping him limp out of the building to safety whilst the facility behind them starts to blow up. Elsewhere, Jan is being chased down by a group of protesters; he makes it to a car, and looks like he might be able to escape.

But when we see a reflection in the rearview mirror, we realize that the man behind the wheel is Bull, one of the men Fang worked alongside to retrieve the Soulcatcher. Bull then promises Jan 'with me, nobody will find you', so it seems highlight likely his reign of terror is over.

