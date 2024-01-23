The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 22, 2024: who's in the bedroom?

This week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are stacked with lots of relationship drama, and today’s episode delivered. Here’s your recap of The Bold and the Beautiful episode on January 22.

Poppy (Romy Park) asks Bill (Don Diamont) if Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is coming back in the middle of their kisses. He assures her that he’s not coming back. Outside the bedroom, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he wants to share this space with her so that they can finally have some privacy.

At the hospital, Finn (Tanner Novlan) smiles while he sends a text. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and says she heard that Eric went home. Now Finn is working hard saving more lives.

At Forrester Creations, Thomas tells Steffy that Eric looked great during their visit. She still can’t believe that he’s finally home and has a second chance at life. Thomas admits he’s had issues with Finn, but he can’t deny that it was Finn who saved their grandfather’s life. He says that the energy around the office is incredible as everyone celebrates Eric’s healthy turn. Steffy wants to see them all celebrate Eric, and Finn, too.

Li praises her son for doing so much to save Eric’s life. Finn says he had to do everything he could to save him, and while he appreciates his mother’s support he says that Luna and Poppy could use her support, too.

Speaking of Luna, she swears she hears something in the house, but RJ dismisses it as the sound of the ocean. He reassures her that this is his place and he wants her to feel comfortable. He offers to take her on a tour to make her feel more at home. Just feet away, Bill and Poppy are getting hot and heavy in the bedroom.

Steffy takes calls from someone offering well-wishes for Eric. Thomas says he’s glad Finn is so stubborn because it’s the only reason he pushed for such an experimental treatment. They laugh about Eric being stubborn, too.

Li can’t explain Finn’s desire to advocate for Luna and Poppy. She says that Poppy likes to pretend to be helpless so that she can “fall into the arms of another rich, handsome man.”

The tour of the beach house continues, and RJ and Luna stop in the kitchen for a kiss. They haven’t made it to the bedroom, yet, but they’re both thinking about the next step. They both know there’s still one room they haven’t been in yet…and that’s where Bill and Poppy are.

Steffy says she’s always had so much faith in Finn, and Thomas is glad that their father put his trust in Finn, too. He begrudgingly praises Steffy’s ability to be persuasive, and he asks her to thank Finn for saving Eric.

Finn doesn’t think his mother is being fair about how she views Poppy and Luna. Li insists that she knows her sister and how she behaves. Finn says that he’s spent time with Luna and he hasn’t heard anything like that about Poppy, but Li says she’s always out for an older, rich man.

Poppy steps back and looks at Bill’s body. She’s in awe of him, but he assures her that he’s the one who’s awestruck. He recalls the magic they made that night in San Francisco, and he also believes she returned to his life for a reason.

RJ and Luna continue their kiss but she breaks it off because something feels off, like she shouldn’t be there.

Poppy can hear voices in the other room and she thinks it’s her daughter. Bill tries to tell her that it’s impossible for Luna to be out there. He sends a text to Wyatt to find out who he rented the place to.

Luna can’t explain it but she feels like they’re not supposed to be there at that moment. RJ tells her it’s his place but she just can’t get comfortable.

Bill hears back from Wyatt and tells Poppy that he rented the place to RJ Forrester. Poppy hurries to get dressed as Bill rolls his eyes at their bad luck.

At the hospital, Finn and Steffy share a passionate kiss on the couch. She smiles when she says she went to see Eric. He warns her to be aware of how much time his recovery will take and she calls his return home “a miracle.” The last time they’d been at his house they were saying goodbye and now it feels so good. Finn praises Eric’s will to survive as what pulled him through, along with their thoughts and prayers. Steffy says Finn was the one who saved him, and he saved her, too. She thinks back to when they first met at the hospital all those years ago. He changed her life with his unyielding love. “You’re stuck with me forever,” he tells her.