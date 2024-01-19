The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 22-26

Relationships, secret and otherwise, are the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26.

What will happen when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) find Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) at Wyatt's beach house? While Luna is supportive of her mom's relationship, RJ knows that the Forresters have a long history with Bill Spencer and that can only mean lots of drama.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 22

"Finn and Li argue over Luna’s true intentions. Bill and Poppy and R.J. and Luna’s worlds collide at the Malibu Beach House."

Tuesday, January 23

"Hope gives Thomas a decision about their relationship. Luna is stunned to catch her mom and Bill together."

Wednesday, January 24

"Li, Luna, and Poppy have a heated disagreement about Bill Spencer. Ridge and Eric share a poignant father-son conversation."

Thursday, January 25

"Emotions get heated when Li makes an accusation against Poppy. R.J. plants a thought into Luna’s head about her mom’s past with Bill.."

Friday, January 26

"Poppy reminisces about the unforgettable night she and Bill met. Smitten, Bill prepares for another magical night with Poppy."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 15-19, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, January 15

"Thomas’ story about Emma rattles Hope. Steffy attempts to convince Finn to believe Thomas, not Xander."

Tuesday, January 16

"Brooke urges Hope to dump Thomas. Luna and RJ decide to take the next step in their relationship."

Wednesday, January 17

"The Forrester family celebrates Eric’s impending release from the hospital. "

Thursday, January 18

"Poppy enchants and delights Bill during their second date at Il Giardino. Deacon and Sheila try to wrap their heads around Bill and Poppy."

Friday, January 19

"Eric and Ridge share an emotional father-and-son moment. R.J. takes Luna to his newly rented beach house as Bill romances Poppy at the same spot."