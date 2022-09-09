The Imperfects ending explained: Is there a cure? What happens to Dr. Alex Sarkov?

The Imperfects is a Netflix drama series that follows three young adults who have their DNA modified — with disastrous results!

Throughout the course of the 10-part sci-fi series, Juan, Tilda and Abbi's lives are changed when they realize they each have different powers, each of which is similar to a legendary creature's.

Juan can transform into a blood-thirsty chupacabra, Tilda has a banshee-like scream, and Abbi has a Succubus-like control, all of which seriously impact their once normal lives and ambitions.

Hoping they can get their lives back to the way they once were, the trio team up with scientist Dr. Sydney Burke to track down the person responsible for messing with their DNA, in search of a cure that will rid them of their newfound and often dangerous powers.

So what happened? Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Netflix's The Imperfects, with all your questions answered!

*WARNING — spoilers for The Imperfects below*

The Imperfects ending explained: Does the trio find a cure?

The main objective in The Imperfects is finding a cure, so naturally, that's the biggest burning question when it comes to the series. But unfortunately for Juan, Tilda and Abbi, there's good news and bad news.

Yes, the trio does eventually find a cure, with Abbi and Juan seemingly cured and continue being friends after their distressing ordeal, however, Tilda decides she's happy living as a "monster" and wants to embrace her abilities as a vigilante.

After three months, Tilda is out saving those infected by the virus and pointing them to Dr. Burke for a cure, however, this soon takes a darker turn later on as the group realizes something: the cure is not a permanent one.

In the final moments of the season finale, Juan is having a conversation with his niece and realizes he's turning back into a chupacabra, looking down to see his finger transformed into a monstrous claw, meaning the cure has not worked as expected.

Juan hasn't gotten rid of the chupacabra just yet. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, the monster virus has taken over the entire city and fellow test subject Hannah finds Abbi captured by the substance, so a new threat has emerged. It turns out Dr. Burke is not actually on their side and the final episode ends on this huge bombshell.

We find out that Dr. Burke's "monster" alter ego Finch still seems to be alive and well, meaning the cure has likely failed for her too and she's convinced that genetic engineering is beneficial, so ultimately the plan to rid everyone of their powers has failed dramatically and could be about to get even worse.

We saw Finch reflected in Dr. Burke's laptop, showing that she didn't go anywhere... (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened to Dr. Alex Sarkov?

Dr. Alex Sarkov was the man responsible for affecting everyone's DNA and the villain at the center of the series... or so we thought.

While he was painted as the "evil scientist" this whole time, it's actually Dr. Burke who could have the capacity to be even more ruthless, and there was a twist in the tale about Dr. Sarkov's true identity.

In the final scenes, Dr. Alex Sarkov is exposed as the “product of an experiment” himself. So, it turns out there’s something bigger behind this and Sarkov is actually a “genetically engineered super-intellect”, with others pulling the strings.

Dr. Sarkov was actually made with the DNA of another scientist, an affluent individual named Dr. Hallenbeck, but even Dr. Sarkov is unaware of his own identity and this whole experiment has been kept a secret.

Dr. Alex Sarkov is also a victim - although he doesn't seem that way! (Image credit: Netflix)

During a final video call, Dr. Burke is seen talking to Dr. Hallenbeck, but there's still much to learn about these two and what they're actually up to and how long they've been working together.

With so many questions unanswered, this definitely leaves the door open for season 2, although one hasn't been confirmed yet. We will keep you updated if one is announced though!

Until then, we are left with a rather dark ending and clearly more planned experiments on the way, so we'll just have to wait patiently to see if anything happens next.

The Imperfects is streaming exclusively on Netflix.