Meet The Imperfects cast: who's who in the Netflix sci-fi series

The Imperfects is a new Netflix 10-part sci-fi series that follows three young adults pursuing the mad scientist who tampered with their DNA, resulting in superpowers that change the course of their lives.

Due to their DNA being affected they now have the powers of a banshee, chupacabra, and succubus, with the abilities of these legendary creatures causing complications for the three protagonists.

The series was created by The Order's Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen and blends sci-fi, fantasy, action, drama, and horror. There's a lot going on, with a great cast attached to the project too, including some faces you may recognise.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Imperfects...

Italia Ricci as Dr. Sydney Burke

(Image credit: Netflix)

In The Imperfects, Dr. Syndey Burke is a gifted scientist looking to fix her past mistakes by helping the three young adults track down the evil scientist who gave them these monstrous side effects, helping them to get some answers and potentially closure on what has happened to them, while also correcting some of her own wrongdoings.

Italia Ricci is a Canadian actress who's best known for playing the lead role of April Carver in ABC drama series Chasing Life and she has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, House and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Morgan Taylor Campbell as Tilda Weber

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tilda Weber is one of the three young adults affected by the DNA experiment. Her powers resemble that of a Banshee, meaning they've pretty much destroyed her future as the lead singer of a band due to her super-hearing and seriously destructive vocal power, so her life has definitely changed.

Actress Morgan Taylor Campbell is best known for her role as McKenzie. in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and also played Harper in the 2017 superhero film Power Rangers.

Rhianna Jagpal as Abbi Singh

(Image credit: Netflix)

Abbi Singh is a geneticist who develops abilities that give her a Succubus-like control over anyone around her, something she's struggling to come to terms with while balancing her own career. However, she soon decides her abilities aren't as bad as she first thought.

The actress who plays her, Rhianna Jagpal, is known for her role as Dipti Shaw in To All the Boys: Always and Forever and the anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Iñaki Godoy as Juan Ruiz

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the series, Juan Ruiz is an aspiring graphic novelist who is turned into a chupacabra, a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood, so he has to deal with a number of physical changes as well.

Actor Iñaki Godoy is known for his role as Bruno in Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?, as well as the TV shows La querida del Centauro and Sin miedo a la verdad. He's next appearing in Netflix's One Piece adaptation.

Rhys Nicholson as Dr. Alex Sarkov

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dr. Alex Sarkov is the aforementioned "evil scientist" and the man responsible for messing with the DNA of Juan, Tilda and Abbi. His career goal is to rewrite the human genome and bring about the next stage of human evolution, but as we can see, it's had some disastrous consequences along the way.

He's played by Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson who is best known for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which is about to enter its second season.

Kyra Zagorsky as Isabel Finch

(Image credit: Netflix)

Isabel Finch is a mysterious woman who also wants to track down Dr. Alex Sarkov, but not to help our three protagonists. She has her own reasons that might derail Tilda, Juan and Abbi's plans.

She's played by Kyra Zagorsky who is known for playing Dr. Julia Walker in Helix and Kara Cooper in The 100. Kyra has also had guest roles in shows such as Stargate Atlantis and Supernatural.

The Imperfects is streaming exclusively on Netflix now.